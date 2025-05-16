[U.S.] Supreme Court tackles birthright citizenship case injunctions

The U.S. Supreme Court spent more than two hours Thursday hearing arguments on President Donald Trump’s attempt to deny citizenship to U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants without ever discussing whether the U.S. Constitution grants birthright citizenship, as the court decided in 1898.

