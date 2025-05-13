Austin Alliance Group Leaders Named Among Top Coaches in Austin

Lisa Blanton - Founder, CEO, Business & HR Advisor David Hughen - Founder and CEO of AustinWorkNet

Lisa Blanton and David Hughen recognized by Influence Digest Media for leadership and coaching excellence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two familiar faces from Austin Alliance Group have just landed on Influence Digest Media ’s 2025 list of the Top 15 Coaches in Austin: Founder and CEO Lisa Blanton and AAG Advisor David Hughen. The recognition highlights their individual contributions to leadership coaching – and reflects the kind of meaningful, people-centered work AAG is known for.At its core, AAG exists to help organizations be more human. The mission is simple: inspire one person at a time to become the best leader and teammate they can be. That work often starts with coaching, guiding someone through tough decisions, new responsibilities, or moments where clarity and confidence feel out of reach.Lisa Blanton brings more than three decades of executive experience to her coaching and strategy work. Before founding AAG in 2018, she held leadership roles across operations, finance, and HR, including as COO, CFO, CHRO, and Integrator. That mix of operational depth and people-first thinking shapes how she approaches every engagement.Today, she leads AAG’s work in strategic planning, leadership development, and team alignment, using tools like the Strategic Alignment Process, DiSC, and The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team. She’s also a respected voice in the HR community and serves as Co-Director of Certification for Texas SHRM.David Hughen brings a similarly grounded perspective, developed over more than 30 years of experience helping organizations evolve. As the founder of AustinWorkNet and a trusted advisor to AAG, Hughen concentrates on leadership development, HR strategy, and organizational design.His coaching is informed by his background in fast-growth industries – tech, clean energy, SaaS – and by deep experience helping companies lead through transitions. He holds a master’s degree in organization development, coaching certification from Columbia University, and serves as co-founder of Austin’s HR Roundtable and The Leadership Trap.Both Blanton and Hughen are known for their ability to help leaders reflect, ask better questions, and lead with more intention, especially during moments when the stakes are high or the path forward isn’t clear. At AAG, coaching isn’t a standalone service, but part of a bigger picture that includes structure, strategy, culture, and communication. The goal is always to help people do their best work and to build systems that support that over time.To be named in Influence Digest’s Top 15 Coaches list is more than a personal accolade. In a city like Austin – where creativity, complexity, and a faster pace are part of daily business – it reinforces the value of slowing down just enough to lead well. Coaches at AAG work to both improve individual performance and help entire organizations stay grounded and grow on purpose.AAG’s approach to coaching and leadership development is practical, flexible, and rooted in the everyday challenges their clients face. Whether working with a CEO making big-picture decisions or a team recalibrating after change, AAG meets people where they are and helps them move forward the right way.ABOUT AUSTIN ALLIANCE GROUPAustin Alliance Group helps organizations get clear, get aligned, and build stronger teams. Through strategic planning, leadership coaching, and people-focused HR support, AAG equips leaders with the tools to run their organizations with humans at the heart of it.

