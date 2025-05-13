AMMWEC President Anila Ali Named As Recipient of IRF Builders Award

IRF Builders Forum Announcement Anila Ali, Recipient of the IRF Builders Forum Award Anila Ali Speaking for International Religious Freedom Summit

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) is proud to announce that our Founder and President, Ms. Anila Ali , has been named as a recipient of this year’s International Religious Freedom Builder’s Award. On behalf of the entire staff and board, we are incredibly happy and proud to see this recognition of Ms. Ali’s dedication to religious freedom, women, peace, and security speaks for itself. .Ali’s groundbreaking work in Pakistan began in the education sector, where she empowered girls and women to take charge of their futures. This work grew into a pioneering, women-led religious freedom movement that now spans six chapters in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Sargodha, and Jaranwala.In the aftermath of the horrific mob attacks on Christians in Jaranwala and Sargodha, Ali led a fact-finding delegation to Pakistan to document the persecution of Christians. Undeterred by threats to her life, she sponsored a powerful documentary on Christian persecution in Pakistan, produced by award-winning Pakistani-American journalist Wajid Ali Syed.Ali also co-founded the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Roundtable in Bangladesh—again led by dynamic Bengali women of faith. Through AMMWEC, she has funded Muslim women leaders across the globe, equipping them to advocate for religious freedom in their own communities.In the United States, Ali has emerged as a bold and consistent voice against antisemitism and extremism. She was one of the first Muslim leaders to publicly condemn Hamas’s use of sexual violence during the October 7th attacks in Israel. Despite personal threats, she has stood firm, building a movement of responsible and courageous Muslim leadership.Most recently, Ali united South Asian American leaders on Capitol Hill, urging President Trump to expand the Abraham Accords to South Asia. She continues her advocacy at great personal cost, including her recent keynote address at the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee in Florida, where she reaffirmed Muslim-Jewish solidarity and a shared commitment to peace.For media inquiries, interviews, or to learn more about Anila Ali’s work, please contact:info@ammwec.org

