Raad Ghantous & Associates Rides with Purpose as Sponsor of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride – Orange County 2025

Creative entrepreneur Raad Ghantous joins global ride for men’s health as he prepares to debut a lifestyle platform focused on Gen X reinvention

This sponsorship is the beginning of a deeper journey. We’re not winding down—we’re just getting started.” — Raad Ghantous

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raad Ghantous & Associates, the design atelier known for its refined aesthetic and globally influenced interiors, is proud to sponsor the 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) in Orange County—a global event uniting classic motorcycle enthusiasts to raise awareness and funds for men’s health.This year’s Orange County ride will roll from Huntington Beach to Long Beach and back, with Raad Ghantous leading the local contingent supporting the global movement to fight prostate cancer and support men’s mental health. It’s a natural fit for Ghantous, whose creative work and personal philosophy center on intentional living, reinvention, and the idea that sophistication and purpose can—and should—ride side by side.“DGR isn’t just about motorcycles or dapper fashion,” Ghantous said. “It’s about showing up—for your health, your community, and your own evolution.”Known for designing spaces that marry old-world elegance with modern sensibility, Ghantous is now stepping forward as an entrepreneur and cultural voice. While best recognized for his work as a designer and as a podcast host, Ghantous is quietly building something new: a lifestyle platform for Gen Xers looking to redefine midlife on their own terms.The Raad Life, launching later this summer, will celebrate pro-aging, reinvention, and design-led intentional living.“This sponsorship is the beginning of a deeper journey,” Ghantous adds. “We’re not winding down—we’re just getting started.”To learn more about Raad Ghantous & Associates, visit raadghantous.com . To register or support the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, visit gentlemansride.com About Raad Ghantous & AssociatesBased in Orange County, Calif., Raad Ghantous & Associates offers bespoke interior and experiential design services rooted in global influences, elegance, and emotional resonance. With projects spanning luxury residences, boutique hotels, and curated retail, the firm blends timeless craftsmanship with a fresh narrative perspective. Learn more at raadghantous.com.

