ClearWater Solutions ‘Strike Team’ Confronts Urgent Treatment Facilities Challenges

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearWater Solutions (CWS), a nationally recognized provider of water and wastewater management services, has furthered its emergency response capabilities through its newly formed ‘Strike Team’.A highly specialized and dedicated team of water and wastewater professionals, the Strike Team was created to proactively address compliance challenges and remain at the forefront of industry advancements.By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and deep industry expertise, the team ensures that ClearWater’s solutions consistently align with the highest standards of operational excellence.The Strike Team’s role also includes a focus on helping drive efficiencies that support a client’s budgetary goal, without compromising performance.“The response to our Strike Team has been extremely positive,” says Paul Quentel, CEO of ClearWater Solutions. “This is one of the many benefits of being a nimble organization, able to quickly mobilize substantive resources to support a client’s urgent needs.”The Strike Team brings decades of collective expertise, including hands-on experience operating multiple treatment facilities, while employing a comprehensive approach.As an example of the team’s success in this endeavor, a ClearWater client’s wastewater treatment facility faced challenges in meeting E. coli limits. The Strike Team – comprised of varied professionals with wastewater and compliance backgrounds – partnered with the local operations team to provide viable alternatives to address their issues. Within 30 days of implementing the Strike Team’s recommendations, significant improvements to the E. coli challenges were realized, all while adopting more cost-efficient solutions. This effort is expected to save the client more than $10,000 per year.“This initiative reflects our commitment to our clients. We listened as they expressed their operational challenges and found an innovative way to resolve their issue,” adds Quentel.###About ClearWater SolutionsClearWater Solutions (CWS) is a trusted provider of water and wastewater management services, dedicated to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions for municipalities, private utilities and industrial clients. With a focus on operational excellence and innovation, CWS is committed to ensuring the safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility of water infrastructure across the communities it serves. For more information, visit https://clearwatersolutions.com/

