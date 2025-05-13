U.S. Chamber Commends Crucial Step Towards Permanent Extension of Pro-Growth Tax Reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ahead of today’s markup in the House Ways and Means Committee, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement applauding the release of the U.S. House of Representatives’ tax proposal.

“The tax package unveiled by the House marks a crucial step towards ensuring the permanence of President Trump’s pro-growth tax reforms. We commend Chairman Jason Smith and the members leading this effort for releasing this proposal and for their continued dedication to driving pro-growth tax policy forward. Maintaining a competitive federal tax system that fuels economic growth and opportunity for all Americans remains a top Chamber priority, and we will continue to work with policymakers and the administration as this process unfolds to secure a permanent, pro-growth tax code that drives American innovation, boosts investment, and benefits workers, businesses, and communities nationwide."

For more than a year, the Chamber has executed an all-out advocacy blitz in support of pro-growth tax policy, spotlighting the positive impacts of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for American businesses and workers. The Chamber, in partnership with state and local chambers from across the country, has hosted more than two dozen in-district roundtables with lawmakers and local businesses to highlight the need to extend these pro-growth tax provisions.