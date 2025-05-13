Kelvin Davis Launches South Fulton Mayoral Campaign, Focused on Affordable Living and Economic Growth

Kelvin Davis launches South Fulton mayoral campaign

Kelvin Davis is ready to bring fresh ideas to South Fulton that are community-focused. Davis promises to be a mayor for all city residents.

South Fulton doesn’t need another politician tied to the status quo. We need leadership that answers to the people—not to backroom donors or power brokers.” — Kelvin Davis

SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navy and military intelligence veteran Kelvin Davis has officially thrown his hat into the South Fulton mayoral race. Davis enters the race with a clear purpose: to build a city where affordable living, inclusive economic opportunity, and meaningful community engagement are at the center of local leadership.“South Fulton doesn’t need another politician tied to the status quo. We need leadership that answers to the people—not to backroom donors or power brokers,” said Davis. “I’m running to restore trust in City Hall and deliver the kind of real progress our families, neighborhoods, and small businesses deserve.”An expert in government systems and infrastructure, Davis brings a fresh approach grounded in discipline, transparency, and results. He has led multi-billion-dollar federal projects, delivered innovative tech solutions, and built bridges between community needs and effective public service.Unlike other candidates in the race who have held a public office before, Davis brings fresh ideas that are community-based. Given the controversies that have plagued each of the past two administrations, Davis is committed to transparent leadership to restore trust in the city’s elected leaders.The Campaign PillarsDavis’s campaign platform is rooted in a comprehensive set of commitments to make South Fulton a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous city:Making Living in South Fulton Affordable — Advocating for affordable housing, fair tax policies, and ensuring city services deliver real value to residents and familiesDriving Economic Growth for All — Attracting quality businesses, developing a vibrant downtown, supporting local entrepreneurs, and creating good-paying jobs for all residentsModernizing City Services with Technology — Leveraging innovation and smart city solutions to deliver faster, more efficient, and more responsive public servicesEmpowering Youth, Veterans, and Families — Supporting after-school programs, youth leadership initiatives, veteran transition services, and programs that help families thriveProtecting Greenspace and Smart Urban Planning — Preserving parks, trees, and green corridors while planning growth that balances environmental stewardship and urban vibrancyBuilding Safer, More Connected Neighborhoods — Strengthening public safety through community policing, infrastructure improvements, and faster city response to local concernsDavis also issued a direct call to voters across South Fulton:“This campaign isn’t powered by political insiders or big special interests. It’s powered by you. We are up against candidates with deep-pocketed donors who want to keep things exactly as they are—inequitable, unaccountable, and stagnant. I’m asking residents to invest in the future they want by contributing to this campaign. Even $10, $25, or $50 sends a message that our city isn’t for sale—it belongs to the people.”Supporters can donate, sign up to volunteer, and learn more at KelvinForSouthFulton.com

