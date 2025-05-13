Kelvin Davis Launches South Fulton Mayoral Campaign, Focused on Affordable Living and Economic Growth
Kelvin Davis is ready to bring fresh ideas to South Fulton that are community-focused. Davis promises to be a mayor for all city residents.
“South Fulton doesn’t need another politician tied to the status quo. We need leadership that answers to the people—not to backroom donors or power brokers,” said Davis. “I’m running to restore trust in City Hall and deliver the kind of real progress our families, neighborhoods, and small businesses deserve.”
An expert in government systems and infrastructure, Davis brings a fresh approach grounded in discipline, transparency, and results. He has led multi-billion-dollar federal projects, delivered innovative tech solutions, and built bridges between community needs and effective public service.
Unlike other candidates in the race who have held a public office before, Davis brings fresh ideas that are community-based. Given the controversies that have plagued each of the past two administrations, Davis is committed to transparent leadership to restore trust in the city’s elected leaders.
The Campaign Pillars
Davis’s campaign platform is rooted in a comprehensive set of commitments to make South Fulton a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous city:
Making Living in South Fulton Affordable — Advocating for affordable housing, fair tax policies, and ensuring city services deliver real value to residents and families
Driving Economic Growth for All — Attracting quality businesses, developing a vibrant downtown, supporting local entrepreneurs, and creating good-paying jobs for all residents
Modernizing City Services with Technology — Leveraging innovation and smart city solutions to deliver faster, more efficient, and more responsive public services
Empowering Youth, Veterans, and Families — Supporting after-school programs, youth leadership initiatives, veteran transition services, and programs that help families thrive
Protecting Greenspace and Smart Urban Planning — Preserving parks, trees, and green corridors while planning growth that balances environmental stewardship and urban vibrancy
Building Safer, More Connected Neighborhoods — Strengthening public safety through community policing, infrastructure improvements, and faster city response to local concerns
Davis also issued a direct call to voters across South Fulton:
“This campaign isn’t powered by political insiders or big special interests. It’s powered by you. We are up against candidates with deep-pocketed donors who want to keep things exactly as they are—inequitable, unaccountable, and stagnant. I’m asking residents to invest in the future they want by contributing to this campaign. Even $10, $25, or $50 sends a message that our city isn’t for sale—it belongs to the people.”
Supporters can donate, sign up to volunteer, and learn more at KelvinForSouthFulton.com.
