Kelvin Davis Unveils 'The New Camelot Project' — A Strategic Plan to Restore Housing, Opportunity in South Fulton

Kelvin Davis launches South Fulton mayoral campaign

Kelvin Davis announced a revitalization initiative to transform the long-neglected Camelot Condominiums into a model for housing repair and economic mobility.

When leadership listens, neighborhoods rise. This is what real public service looks like: informed, inclusive, and unapologetically focused on results.” — Kelvin Davis

SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Fulton mayoral candidate Kelvin Davis announced The New Camelot Project today, a strategic revitalization initiative focused on transforming the long-neglected Camelot Condominiums into a model for housing repair, community resilience, and economic mobility in South Fulton.At the core of the project is a coordinated framework for stabilizing residents, rebuilding infrastructure, and connecting communities to economic opportunity. The New Camelot Project is not a temporary fix. It is a fully scalable blueprint that will serve as the foundation for revitalizing similarly underserved neighborhoods across the city.What the Project Delivers1. Safe and Stable Housing: immediate code enforcement, structural repairs, and environmental audits to restore livable conditions2. Local Job Pipelines: community hiring standards and training programs tied directly to revitalization contracts3. Smart Transportation Infrastructure: data-informed micro-mobility hubs, sidewalk connectivity, and shuttle service to nearby job centers4. Financial Empowerment Access: credit repair, business readiness, and family wealth-building programs through a new South Fulton Financial Empowerment & Inclusion Program5. Guaranteed Income Pilot: community-driven monthly cash assistance for families on the brink of housing insecurity6. Transparent Oversight: HOA reform and city-facilitated public reporting tools to hold property owners and associations accountable“The issues at Camelot are not unique. What makes this moment different is the decision to lead with a plan, not excuses,” said Davis. “We are building more than buildings. We are building systems of access, safety, and shared growth.”This project addresses each of Davis’ campaign pillars, not in theory, but through measurable, ready-to-implement action.Affordability: housing protections, deed restrictions, and guaranteed incomeMobility: local transportation reform and better access to jobs, schools, and healthcareTransparency: public dashboards, HOA accountability, and open city contractingPublic Safety: environmental hazard removal, lighting upgrades, and stronger enforcementRestoration: resident training corps, homegrown job creation, and community planning powerDavis said Camelot is just the beginning. This plan is designed to be applied to any distressed residential community in the city. It reflects the findings of Davis’ forthcoming “Affordability and Mobility in America’s Blackest City” policy research brief, which offers a data-backed approach to modernizing South Fulton’s housing landscape without sacrificing community roots.Davis’ campaign plans to publish the brief this summer and will open it to public review and comment before final adoption under a Davis administration, if elected.“When leadership listens, neighborhoods rise,” Davis added. “This is what real public service looks like: informed, inclusive, and unapologetically focused on results.”About Kelvin DavisKelvin Davis is a US Navy veteran, federal consultant, and systems engineer with deep involvement in local issues. He is running for mayor of South Fulton to bring a data-driven, execution-focused leadership style to City Hall, one that builds trust through transparency and delivers measurable change.Learn more at KelvinForSouthFulton.com

