Randy Carver Named to Barron’s 2025 Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors List, Ranking #58 in the Nation

Barron's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors

Randy Carver, President and CEO, has been named to the prestigious Barron’s 2025 Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors list, ranking #58 in the nation.

MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carver Financial Services, Inc. is proud to announce that Randy Carver, President and CEO, has been named to the prestigious Barron’s 2025 Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors list, ranking #58 in the nation. This marks another milestone in Carver’s decades-long commitment to delivering personalized, objective, and forward-looking financial advice to clients across the country.

Published annually by Barron’s, the Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors list recognizes the most accomplished wealth managers in the United States based on a variety of criteria, including assets under management, revenue produced, regulatory record, and quality of practice. Carver’s inclusion in this elite list reflects his leadership in the industry and his unwavering focus on client success.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Barron’s among so many outstanding advisors,” said Carver. “This recognition is truly a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the exceptional work of our entire team at Carver Financial Services.”

With more than 30 years of experience, Randy Carver has built a practice rooted in transparency, education, and long-term relationship building. Under his leadership, Carver Financial Services has grown to serve thousands of clients nationwide, offering comprehensive wealth management strategies tailored to each client’s unique goals.

This national recognition underscores Carver’s mission to simplify financial planning, empower investors, and help clients achieve their vision of financial independence.

For more information about Randy Carver and Carver Financial Services, visit www.carverfinancialservices.com.

