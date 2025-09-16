Randy Carver Ranked #17 in the Nation on Barron’s Top 100 Independent Advisors List for 2025

Randy Carver, Founder and President, Carver Financial Services

Randy Carver, Founder and President, has been ranked #17 in the nation on Barron’s prestigious Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors list for 2025.

MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carver Financial Services is proud to announce that Randy Carver, Founder and President, has been ranked #17 in the nation on Barron’s prestigious Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors list for 2025.

This latest honor marks another significant milestone in Randy Carver’s distinguished career, underscoring his unwavering commitment to helping clients simplify their financial lives so they can focus on what matters most. The Barron’s ranking evaluates advisors based on criteria such as assets under management, revenue, regulatory record, and overall quality of practice.

“Being named one of the top independent advisors in the country is truly an honor,” said Randy Carver. “This recognition reflects the hard work of our entire team and the trust our clients place in us every day. We remain committed to providing personalized, objective guidance to help clients achieve financial confidence and clarity.”

Under Randy’s leadership, Carver Financial Services has consistently emphasized holistic financial planning, investment management, and wealth preservation. His innovative strategies and dedication to transparency have earned the firm a loyal client base and a reputation for integrity in the industry.

As of August 2025, Carver Financial Services oversees more than $3.3 billion in assets under management. This achievement reflects the firm’s long-term focus on client centered planning, strong relationships, service excellence, and clear communication.

Barron’s is widely regarded as one of the most respected authorities in financial and business journalism. Its Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors list shines a spotlight on those who demonstrate exceptional outcomes for clients. The 2025 list is based on applications submitted by 625 advisors, judged using both qualitative and quantitative metrics between June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025.

Barron’s Top 100 Independent Advisors, 2025. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings as of 9/15/2025 are based on data provided by 625 applications and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Time period upon which the rating is based is from 6/30/2024 to 6/30/2025, and was released on 9/15/2025. Data points that relate to quality of practice include professionals with a minimum of 7 years financial services experience, acceptable compliance records (no criminal U4 issues), client retention reports, charitable and philanthropic work, quality of practice, designations held, offering services beyond investments offered including estates and trusts, and more. Advisors are quantitatively rated based on varying types of revenues produced and assets under management by the financial professional, with weightings associated for each. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients’ risk tolerance than by an advisor’s investment picking abilities. This ranking is not based in any way on the individual’s abilities in regards to providing investment advice or management. The ranking may not be representative of any one client’s experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Compensation provided for using the rating. Barron’s is not affiliated with Raymond James.

About Carver Financial Services

Carver Financial Services is a leading independent wealth management firm dedicated to helping clients navigate their financial journeys with clarity and confidence. The firm offers comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and retirement strategies tailored to each individual’s goals, risk tolerance, and vision for the future.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Carver Financial Services is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

