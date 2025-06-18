Carver Financial Services Raises Over $10,000 at 28th Annual Charity Golf Outing

Funds to Benefit Mentor Rotary’s Bone Marrow Program and the New Beginning Initiative

MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carver Financial Services proudly hosted its 28th Annual Tim Groves Memorial Charity Golf Outing on Monday, June 9, 2025, at Little Mountain Country Club in Painesville, Ohio. The event welcomed 127 golfers and raised over $10,000 to support two impactful causes: the Mentor Rotary Bone Marrow Matching Program, in partnership with Be The Match, and the New Beginning Initiative.

Funds donated to Mentor Rotary will help support the Be The Match Foundation, the world’s most diverse and expansive bone marrow registry. Be The Match connects patients diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell anemia, and other life-threatening diseases with life-saving bone marrow donors across the country.

The New Beginning Initiative is a Lake County-based program dedicated to eliminating hunger and homelessness while helping individuals build sustainable lives through meaningful work and support.

“Our annual charity golf outing has become a meaningful tradition for our team and community,” said Randy Carver, President and CEO of Carver Financial Services. “Each year, we come together to raise awareness and funds for outstanding local initiatives. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who participated in and supported this year’s event.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to community giving, Carver Financial established the Carver Cares program in 2013 to spotlight local nonprofits and amplify impact by matching client donations. To date, the practice has raised over $400,000 for organizations such as:

• Torchlight Youth Mentoring Alliance (formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lake County)

• Lake County Council on Aging

• Crossroads Health

• Deepwood Foundation

• End 68 Hours of Hunger Lake County

• And many other local non-profits

For more information or to learn how to support future Carver Cares initiatives, contact Randy Carver and his team at (440) 974-0808 or carverfinancialservices@raymondjames.com. Visit: www.carverfinancialservices.com

