Arrow Real Estate Advisors Completes Refinancing of Industrial Outdoor Storage Facilities in CO and MA

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Real Estate Advisors, a premier real estate finance advisory firm, has completed the refinancing of two industrial assets in Denver, Colorado and North Billerica, Massachusetts. The team arranged a $23 million loan for the 20 acre industrial outdoor storage asset at 409 W. 66th Way, Denver, CO and the 58,798 SF warehouse at 12 Esquire Road, North Billerica, MA. Arrow Real Estate Advisors’ Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner, Justin Boruchov, Managing Director, and Morris Dabbah, Senior Vice President, completed the refinancing.

Arrow Real Estate Advisors’ team ran a comprehensive marketing process starting with the Denver asset. As final Lender feedback was solidified on the Denver asset, the Arrow team identified another asset in the client’s portfolio that had a loan maturing later in the year and would potentially be accretive to the financing if included as a package. Introducing this additional diversity to the cashflows and geography was viewed favorably by the Lender and ultimately resulted in the new financing package effectively cutting the client’s debt service cost in half on the two assets relative to their existing debt.

“This deal showcases our team’s commitment to understanding our client’s individual assets, while also being able to zoom out and view the overall portfolio to identify opportunities for greater long-term value creation.” Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner of Arrow Real Estate Advisors shared, “By working with our client in two different markets, our team demonstrated our considerable expertise across geographies and our ability to structure complex financings that ensure our client’s success.”

Arrow Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2024 by industry veteran Morris Betesh, is a leading real estate finance advisory firm that partners with the nation's top developers. The firm delivers comprehensive, customized financial solutions, specializing in permanent financing, construction financing, debt structuring, and raising joint venture equity. Operating across all asset classes—including luxury residential, office, hotels, retail, self-storage and industrial—Arrow Real Estate Advisors is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional results. With a dynamic team of some of the most driven, innovative, and sharpest professionals in the industry, the firm consistently provides creative solutions and leverages its expansive network of financial partners. Headquartered in New York City, Arrow Real Estate Advisors operates nationwide, setting new standards in real estate finance. For more information about Arrow Real Estate Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.arrowrea.com.

