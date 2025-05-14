ShipToBox.com Scales Global Reach with AI-Powered Logistics and Fintech Innovation

ShipToBox.com simplifies global shopping with AI-driven logistics, a tax-free U.S. address, package consolidation, and mobile-first customer support.

We’re redefining how people and businesses shop and ship across borders—combining smarter AI, global payments, and secure fintech tools to lower costs and deliver a unified checkout experience.” — ShipToBox.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cross-border e-commerce and international reselling surge, ShipToBox.com is redefining how people and businesses shop and ship from the U.S. to over 220 countries and territories. The AI-powered logistics platform helps global consumers, resellers, and businesses consolidate packages, eliminate sales tax, and gain complete control over their international deliveries.

With major carrier integrations (FedEx, UPS, USPS, DHL, Aramex) and a sales tax-free U.S. address, ShipToBox.com offers a faster, smarter way to shop American retailers and ship worldwide—all in one platform.

“ShipToBox.com gives people and businesses everywhere direct access to U.S. retail markets and a frictionless way to consolidate, manage, and ship internationally,” said Mike Ulker, Founder and CEO. “We’re not just simplifying global logistics—we’re empowering global commerce.”

🧠 AI-Enhanced Cross-Border Shopping

Unlike traditional mail forwarding services, ShipToBox.com uses AI-driven automation to streamline everything from address verification and package tracking to customs declarations. The platform supports both individual shoppers and volume resellers, with full transparency and customer support every step of the way.

🔐 Embedded Fintech for Seamless Global Commerce

ShipToBox.com integrates with PayToMe.co, an award-winning fintech marketplace that powers cross-border payments, AI-enhanced compliance, and real-time invoicing. Through patented technologies like Text-to-Pay checkout and embedded KYC/KYB automation, PayToMe.co enables a fast, secure, and scalable transaction experience for ShipToBox.com users—whether individual shoppers or global resellers. The partnership ensures seamless onboarding, mobile-first payment flexibility, and enhanced fraud prevention across 100+ countries.

🌎 Built for Global Shoppers, Resellers & Enterprises

Whether you're a reseller sourcing U.S. goods, a global shopper accessing brands unavailable in your region, or a business managing international product distribution, ShipToBox.com offers:

Sales-tax-free U.S. address

Package consolidation to reduce shipping costs

Real-time tracking across multiple carriers

AI-powered notifications and customs automation

Secure storage options and on-demand shipping

Embedded fintech checkout with PayToMe.co

🏆 Recognition & Growth

Customers in over 100 countries

50,000+ customers globally

Award-winning logistics and fintech partnerships

Featured by CNN, AP News, Yahoo Finance, and more

🌍 About ShipToBox.com

ShipToBox.com is an AI-powered global logistics platform that enables individuals, resellers, and businesses to shop from U.S. retailers and ship internationally through a seamless, all-in-one solution. With a U.S. tax-free address, courier integrations, and AI-powered features, the platform eliminates complexity and enables smarter cross-border shopping.

Website: www.shiptobox.com

🌐 About PayToMe.co

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is an award-winning fintech marketplace redefining global financial operations through AI. The platform offers embedded finance, cross-border payments, fraud prevention, and compliance automation, and serves businesses in 100+ countries. Backed by Startupbootcamp and Hatcher+, and partnering with Plaid, Stripe, and AWS, PayToMe.co is powering the next generation of digital commerce.

Website: www.paytome.co

Watch how ShipToBox.com powers smarter global shopping with AI and unified checkout

