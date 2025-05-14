ShipToBox.com Scales Global Reach with AI-Powered Logistics and Fintech Innovation
ShipToBox.com simplifies global shopping with AI-driven logistics, a tax-free U.S. address, package consolidation, and mobile-first customer support.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cross-border e-commerce and international reselling surge, ShipToBox.com is redefining how people and businesses shop and ship from the U.S. to over 220 countries and territories. The AI-powered logistics platform helps global consumers, resellers, and businesses consolidate packages, eliminate sales tax, and gain complete control over their international deliveries.
With major carrier integrations (FedEx, UPS, USPS, DHL, Aramex) and a sales tax-free U.S. address, ShipToBox.com offers a faster, smarter way to shop American retailers and ship worldwide—all in one platform.
“ShipToBox.com gives people and businesses everywhere direct access to U.S. retail markets and a frictionless way to consolidate, manage, and ship internationally,” said Mike Ulker, Founder and CEO. “We’re not just simplifying global logistics—we’re empowering global commerce.”
🧠 AI-Enhanced Cross-Border Shopping
Unlike traditional mail forwarding services, ShipToBox.com uses AI-driven automation to streamline everything from address verification and package tracking to customs declarations. The platform supports both individual shoppers and volume resellers, with full transparency and customer support every step of the way.
🔐 Embedded Fintech for Seamless Global Commerce
ShipToBox.com integrates with PayToMe.co, an award-winning fintech marketplace that powers cross-border payments, AI-enhanced compliance, and real-time invoicing. Through patented technologies like Text-to-Pay checkout and embedded KYC/KYB automation, PayToMe.co enables a fast, secure, and scalable transaction experience for ShipToBox.com users—whether individual shoppers or global resellers. The partnership ensures seamless onboarding, mobile-first payment flexibility, and enhanced fraud prevention across 100+ countries.
🌎 Built for Global Shoppers, Resellers & Enterprises
Whether you're a reseller sourcing U.S. goods, a global shopper accessing brands unavailable in your region, or a business managing international product distribution, ShipToBox.com offers:
Sales-tax-free U.S. address
Package consolidation to reduce shipping costs
Real-time tracking across multiple carriers
AI-powered notifications and customs automation
Secure storage options and on-demand shipping
Embedded fintech checkout with PayToMe.co
🏆 Recognition & Growth
Customers in over 100 countries
50,000+ customers globally
Award-winning logistics and fintech partnerships
Featured by CNN, AP News, Yahoo Finance, and more
🌍 About ShipToBox.com
ShipToBox.com is an AI-powered global logistics platform that enables individuals, resellers, and businesses to shop from U.S. retailers and ship internationally through a seamless, all-in-one solution. With a U.S. tax-free address, courier integrations, and AI-powered features, the platform eliminates complexity and enables smarter cross-border shopping.
Website: www.shiptobox.com
🌐 About PayToMe.co
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is an award-winning fintech marketplace redefining global financial operations through AI. The platform offers embedded finance, cross-border payments, fraud prevention, and compliance automation, and serves businesses in 100+ countries. Backed by Startupbootcamp and Hatcher+, and partnering with Plaid, Stripe, and AWS, PayToMe.co is powering the next generation of digital commerce.
Website: www.paytome.co
