PayToMe.co Joins NVIDIA Inception to Tackle $46B SMB Finance Problem With AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 🚀 PayToMe.co, an award-winning AI-powered fintech platform serving global small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its acceptance into the exclusive NVIDIA Inception Program. Fewer than 1% of startups worldwide are selected for this accelerator, which supports trailblazing AI companies through resources, training, and ecosystem exposure.

“This is more than a milestone—it’s a moment of validation,” said Mike Ulker, Founder and CEO of PayToMe.co. “Support from NVIDIA Inception enables us to scale faster, build smarter, and deepen our impact on the $46 billion challenge SMBs face in cross-border payments, fraud, and compliance fragmentation.”

🧠 AI-Powered Infrastructure Built for Global SMBs

PayToMe.co provides enterprise-grade financial infrastructure that allows SMBs—often excluded by legacy institutions—to operate globally with automation and compliance at scale. The platform’s core capabilities include:

• Patented Text-to-Pay® invoicing via SMS

• AI-powered bookkeeping, fraud detection, and financial reporting

• Embedded KYC/KYB modules, tax handling, and multi-currency flows

• Integrations with 12,000+ financial institutions and 7,000 fintech applications

The company serves clients across 100+ countries, enabling digital commerce, logistics, and services to move faster, safer, and smarter.

🎓 Benefits from NVIDIA Inception Program

Participation in the NVIDIA Inception Program gives PayToMe.co access to:

• High-performance NVIDIA GPUs and AI development toolkits

• Training via the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute

• Exposure to a global ecosystem of developers and investors

• Go-to-market and scaling resources designed to accelerate AI innovation

These benefits enhance PayToMe.co’s roadmap for real-time financial automation and strengthen its ability to serve global SMBs with intelligence and trust.

🌍 Reinforced by AWS Strategic Startups Team

PayToMe.co was also recently selected by the AWS Strategic Startups Team, a highly competitive program for top-tier cloud-native ventures. As part of the initiative, the company receives:

• A dedicated technical and growth team

• AWS Activate credits, architectural guidance, and funding opportunities

• Strategic introductions to tech partners including Vanta, Alloy, and Moov

“Being backed by both NVIDIA Inception and the AWS Strategic Startups Team gives us the platform—and the credibility—to deliver enterprise-grade infrastructure to every SMB that needs it,” Ulker added.

🚀 Global Impact in Just 15 Months

In just over a year, PayToMe.co has advanced from a disruptive startup to a globally recognized AI platform powering embedded finance. Key milestones include:

• Strategic alignment with Stripe, Plaid, and Startupbootcamp

• Ranked the #2 global startup in the Hatcher+ venture portfolio

• Featured in The Nilson Report, SVB Nexus, and PitchBook

• Recipient of nine global awards for compliance, AI innovation, and ESG leadership

• Scalable infrastructure now supporting SMBs in 100+ countries

🎯 Mission-Driven: Closing the $46B SMB Gap

More than 400 million SMBs lose a combined $46 billion each year due to outdated systems and financial inaccessibility. PayToMe.co is solving this problem with localized AI, embedded automation, and API-first integrations—bringing enterprise-grade infrastructure to small businesses worldwide.

📈 Looking Ahead: Growth, Capital & Inclusion

PayToMe.co is actively seeking for its next capital raise and proactively engaging with:

• Strategic investors aligned with global fintech and AI

• SMB enablers, NGOs, and emerging-market leaders

• Enterprise platforms seeking modular infrastructure for embedded finance

The goal is clear: equip businesses of all sizes with the financial intelligence needed to scale—securely, affordably, and globally.

🏢 About PayToMe.co

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is an AI-first fintech platform transforming global payments, compliance, and automation for SMBs. The platform supports over 100 countries with seamless AR/AP, regulatory integration, and cross-border capabilities.

Backed by NVIDIA Inception, AWS Strategic Startups, Hatcher+, and Startupbootcamp, PayToMe.co is redefining how small businesses manage growth and compliance in the digital era.

🌐 www.paytome.co

