PayToMe.co Joins AWS Strategic Startups Team to Scale Global Fintech Platform

Stripe + PayToMe.co PayToMe.co - Technology Excellence Award-Winning

Selected by Amazon Web Services (AWS), PayToMe.co joins Strategic Startups Team to accelerate Series A fundraising and global fintech expansion.

AWS is a strategic catalyst for PayToMe.co’s global fintech vision. With world-class infrastructure and partner access, we’re accelerating growth and inviting top-tier investors to join us.” — PayToMe.co

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayToMe.co, an award-winning AI-powered fintech marketplace, has been selected to join the invite-only AWS Strategic Startups Team, a highly selective initiative that publicly supports the world’s most promising technology companies. Through this partnership, PayToMe.co will receive dedicated technical and strategic support from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to remove infrastructure roadblocks, scale globally, and connect with capital and enterprise partners.

“Being selected by AWS is more than a technical milestone—it’s a public endorsement of our vision to build the Amazon of fintech,” said Mike Ulker, Founder and CEO of PayToMe.co. “AWS is a strategic catalyst as we enter our next stage of capital raising. We’re accelerating global expansion, onboarding partners, and scaling AI infrastructure to meet growing demand.”

🚀 Strategic Backing from AWS to Unlock Scale, Capital, and Corporate Partnerships

As part of the AWS Strategic Startups Team, PayToMe.co gains access to:

• A dedicated AWS technical and account team

• AWS Activate credits, funding programs, and technical architecture guidance

• Strategic introductions to AWS-integrated partners including Vanta, Alloy, Socure, Unit, and Moov, supporting compliance, embedded finance, and infrastructure scaling.

• Support to consolidate infrastructure and accelerate AI deployment

________________________________________

🧠 Unified AI Financial Platform for the Future of SMBs

PayToMe.co delivers an all-in-one financial platform that replaces fragmented systems with an intelligent, integrated solution. Key capabilities include:

• AI-powered bookkeeping and real-time financial reporting

• Custom invoicing in over 100 countries and languages

• Patented Text-to-Pay® technology for SMS-based payments

• Embedded fraud prevention, compliance automation, and KYC/KYB modules

• ACH and card processing for merchants in 34+ countries

• Integration with 12,000+ banks and 7,000+ business applications

Built for scale, the platform supports businesses in travel, logistics, SaaS, and e-commerce, empowering them to grow globally with ease and transparency.

________________________________________

💰 Backed by Industry Leaders and Open to Strategic Investment

Backed by AWS, Hatcher+, and Startupbootcamp, PayToMe.co is now actively raising next round to accelerate global expansion and scale its AI-powered fintech platform. The company welcomes institutional investors, fintech-focused VCs, corporate partners, and accelerator alliances aligned with its mission to redefine embedded finance and compliance infrastructure for SMBs worldwide.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive strategic investment from Hatcher+, one of the most data-driven VCs in the world,” said Ulker. “Being ranked among their top startups globally validates the strength of our technology, vision, and traction. Together with Startupbootcamp, we’re building the financial infrastructure of the future.”

________________________________________

🌍 Market Opportunity

With over 400 million SMBs globally, the demand for AI-powered financial infrastructure represents a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity. As companies accelerate the automation of invoicing, AR/AP, payments, bookkeeping, and compliance reporting, PayToMe.co is delivering scalable solutions that address the needs of SMBs, enterprises, and publicly listed firms alike.

The company is also expanding integrations with major accounting and ERP platforms to provide finance teams with real-time insights and cross-functional automation.

________________________________________

🏆 Traction & Recognition

Since launch, PayToMe.co has:

• Earned nine international awards for technology excellence, embedded fintech, and ESG innovation

• Ranked Top 2 globally in Hatcher+’s venture portfolio

• Selected by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) for the exclusive Nexus platform

• Featured in The Nilson Report for innovation in embedded finance

• Formed strategic partnerships with Stripe, Plaid, and AWS

________________________________________

🌐 About PayToMe.co

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is an award-winning fintech marketplace redefining global financial operations through AI. The platform offers embedded finance, cross-border payments, custom invoicing, and compliance automation across 100+ countries. Integrated with 12,000+ financial institutions and 7,000+ applications, PayToMe.co helps businesses automate, scale, and compete globally.

Website: www.paytome.co

________________________________________

🌐 About Startupbootcamp

Startupbootcamp is a top-ranked global accelerator focused on innovation, investment, and impact. With 5,000+ mentors and partners across 20+ countries, the program supports startups through growth stages in fintech, sustainability, and emerging technologies. Recognized by the Financial Times as Europe’s top accelerator, Startupbootcamp drives global transformation through collaboration.

🌐 About Hatcher+

Hatcher+ is a leading global venture capital firm that partners with accelerators, family offices, and institutional investors across five continents. Using its proprietary FAAST™ platform, Hatcher+ leverages AI to drive capital deployment, portfolio construction, and real-time financial insights.

PayToMe.co: Scaling AI Fintech Infrastructure for Global Payments and Compliance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.