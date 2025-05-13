Suspect Arrested And Charged In Worcester County Homicide

May 13, 2025

(BISHOPVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police homicide investigators arrested and charged a woman with the murder of a man whose body was found deceased in a home last night in Worcester County.

The suspect is identified as Bonnie Hackendorn, 61, of Bishopville. After consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Worcester County, she was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and other related firearm charges. Hackendorn was transported to the Worcester County Detention Center where she is currently being held without bond.

The victim is identified as David Shaulis, 57, of Bishopville. Shaulis was pronounced deceased at the scene by Worcester County emergency medical personnel. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Just before 9:30 p.m. last night, troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to a home in the 12,000 block of Shell Mill Road in Bishopville, after receiving a call from a woman, later identified as Hackendorn, reporting that her boyfriend had been shot. Upon arrival, troopers were met by Hackendorn, inside the home. Shaulis was located unresponsive and lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound. A request was made for the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to respond and conduct the investigation.

Investigators from the Homicide Unit and the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene, as did crime scene technicians from the State Police Forensic Sciences Division. Search warrants were obtained and the scene was processed for evidence.

Based on information developed and evidence collected during the preliminary investigation, State Police homicide investigators took Hackendorn into custody and transported her to the Berlin Barrack for processing.

The investigation is continuing.

Bonnie Hackendorn

###

