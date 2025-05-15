Star Track Tours Now Offering Hollywood Shore Excursions from the Port of Los Angeles

Hollywood tour shore excursion bus port of Los Angeles Hollywood tours bus and owner Jeff Napshin Hollywood sign tour bus ready to go!

Star Track Tours, premier Hollywood tour company, announces Hollywood tour shore excursion partnerships with cruise lines docking in Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Track Tours, a leading name in Los Angeles sightseeing and celebrity home tours, is proud to announce its partnership with some of the biggest cruise lines in the world (including that of “Love Boat” fame) to offer exclusive Hollywood shore excursions for guests arriving at the Port of Los Angeles.Now, cruise passengers have the opportunity to experience the glitz, glamour, and cultural history of Los Angeles through a curated, professionally guided tour designed specifically for those disembarking in San Pedro for the day. The new excursion offers an efficient and unforgettable way to see Hollywood's most iconic landmarks—perfectly timed for cruise guests with limited time onshore.Guests who book the Star Track Tour Shore Excursion with Star Track Tours will enjoy a comprehensive tour that begins with convenient pick-up right at the Port of Los Angeles cruise terminal. Aboard a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle, guests will travel directly to the heart of Tinseltown.The experience includes:• Views of the iconic Hollywood Sign• A tour of the Hollywood Walk of Fame including the TCL Chinese Theater• A guided tour of Beverly Hills, featuring celebrity homes and hotspots• A stop at Rodeo Drive, where guests can browse luxury boutiques and enjoy a touch of high-end shoppingThe entire excursion is expertly timed to ensure guests return to the cruise port with plenty of time before departure.With over a decade of experience in the sightseeing industry and a sterling reputation in Hollywood tourism, Star Track Tours is uniquely positioned to provide cruise guests with a high-quality, worry-free excursion. The company is known for its:• Knowledgeable and engaging guides who provide insider stories and fascinating Hollywood history• Well-maintained vehicles designed for sightseeing comfort• Focus on timeliness and cruise-ship coordination, ensuring guests return well ahead of their sailing time• Emphasis on safety, customer service, and unforgettable experiences“We’re thrilled to bring our signature Hollywood tours to cruise passengers visiting Los Angeles,” said Jeff Napshin, owner of Star Track Tours. “This partnership with cruise lines allows us to give visitors a world-class introduction to L.A.—from the stars on the sidewalk to the stars in the hills—all in one well-organized, enriching day.”Cruise guests can reserve the Star Track Tour Shore Excursion directly through a cruise line’s shore excursion desk or on the line’s website. Group rates and private tour options are also available for those looking for a more personalized experience. See Star Track Tours’ website or call directly at (310) 905-7145.

Hollywood Tour Bus And Iconic Los Angeles Sights

