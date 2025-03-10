McKenna Boiler Works, Inc. Celebrates Over a Century of Service in Los Angeles

Commercial boiler lineup in Los Angeles Bolier manufacturing in Los Angeles McKenna Bolier Works logo

McKenna Boiler Works, Inc., a cornerstone in Los Angeles industry and commercial boiler manufacturer, proudly celebrates over 100 years of operation.

Our clients rely on us not only for the products we deliver but for the service and expertise we bring.” — Gaven Smith

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- McKenna Boiler Works, Inc., a recognized leader in boiler design, manufacturing, and maintenance, is proudly celebrating over 100 years of operation. Founded in 1921, the company has grown from a small family-run business to a trusted industry innovator, providing advanced, reliable boiler solutions across Southern California and beyond. Today, McKenna Boiler remains steadfast in its mission to deliver high-quality products and services to clients, keeping their operations running smoothly and efficiently.The legacy of McKenna Boiler Works is steeped in innovation, reliability, and a commitment to excellent customer service. Founded by John Bernard “JB” McKenna with a vision to provide Los Angeles businesses with high-quality, American-made boiler solutions, the company has weathered numerous challenges over the decades, from the Great Depression to global shifts in technology and energy standards. Now, over a century later, McKenna Boiler Works is recognized for its durable, efficient boiler systems and steadfast customer commitment.“When ‘JB’ started this company, he wanted to create something that would stand the test of time and serve the community,” said the current CEO of McKenna Boiler, Gaven Smith. “Our long-standing relationships with clients and partners have been built on integrity, hard work, and our unwavering focus on quality. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone, and we’re excited about what’s ahead.”McKenna Boiler Works is best known for its full range of boiler products and services, from custom-built systems to regular maintenance and emergency repairs . Serving a wide array of industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and more, McKenna has earned a reputation for reliability and adaptability, building boiler solutions that meet each client’s specific needs.Over the years, the company has expanded its offerings to include a range of specialized services to accommodate changing industry demands and regulatory requirements. Today, McKenna Boiler Works provides custom boiler design meeting specific operational and environmental needs and ensuring maximum efficiency.The company continues to provide U.S.-based boiler manufacturing allowing the company to maintain high standards of quality and reliability. Preventative maintenance is another of McKenna’s offerings and well as 24/7 emergency repair McKenna is committed to keeping clients operational around the clock, minimizing downtime and ensuring safety.“Our clients rely on us not only for the products we deliver but for the service and expertise we bring,” said Smith “We understand that every client has unique requirements, and we’re honored to be their trusted partner, delivering solutions that help them succeed in their own industries.”To celebrate this landmark anniversary, McKenna Boiler Works is hosting a series of events and initiatives to honor its employees, clients, and the Los Angeles community that has supported the company’s growth. Planned activities include:Client Appreciation: As a gesture of gratitude to its loyal clients, McKenna will be providing special services dedicated to customer appreciation, featuring exclusive discounts and benefits.Commemorative Media: McKenna Boiler Works is releasing a new promotional video documenting its rich history, from the founding in 1921 to present-day innovations. The video will include photos, and highlights celebrating the legacy and values that have defined McKenna for over a century.With a commitment to the future, McKenna Boiler Works is focused on incorporating sustainable practices and advanced technologies into its operations. In recent years, the company has made significant investments in research and development, enhancing the efficiency and environmental impact of its boilers. Through innovation in areas such as heat recovery and fuel efficiency, McKenna aims to help clients reduce emissions and energy consumption, aligning with California’s sustainability goals.For over 100 years, McKenna Boiler Works has been a reliable partner to countless businesses in Los Angeles and beyond. From industrial plants and hospitals to schools and commercial facilities, the company’s clients rely on McKenna’s expertise to keep essential operations running. Beyond its products and services, McKenna Boiler Works has made a lasting impact on the Los Angeles community, contributing to the local economy, creating jobs, and supporting a range of industries crucial to Southern California.This century-long legacy is a testament to the company’s resilience and dedication to its founding values of quality, innovation, and community service. As McKenna Boiler Works celebrates its second century, it looks forward to continuing its service to Los Angeles and adapting to the evolving needs of the modern industrial landscape.

