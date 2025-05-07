Star Track Tours Launches New 'Hollywood, Stars and Beach Tour'

Hollywood sign tour bus ready to go! Hollywood tour company onwer Jeff Napshin Santa Monica Pier on Los Angeles Sightseeing Tour

Star Track Tours, premier Hollywood tour company announces a new 5-hour tour including Hollywood, stars’ homes and the Pacific Ocean.

This tour gives visitors a taste of everything that makes L.A. so special.” — Jeff Napshin

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Track Tours, one of Southern California’s premier celebrity sightseeing tour operators, is proud to announce the launch of its newest offering: the “Hollywood, Stars and Beach Tour .” This five-hour guided experience will be available to the public starting this weekend, operating every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from the company’s central Hollywood location.Designed for visitors seeking a comprehensive and scenic overview of Los Angeles, the “Hollywood, Stars and Beach Tour” combines Hollywood’s iconic landmarks with exclusive views of star-studded neighborhoods and a relaxing finale at the Pacific Ocean.The tour begins at the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame, where guests will enjoy photo opportunities at TCL Chinese Theatre and the Hollywood Sign, while learning about the fascinating history of the entertainment capital. From there, the route winds into the Hollywood Hills, providing panoramic views of downtown L.A. and the surrounding skyline.Guests are then transported to Beverly Hills, where they’ll explore neighborhoods home to some of the most famous celebrities in the world. Guides share stories and insider facts as the tour makes its way past multimillion-dollar estates, lush tree-lined avenues, and notable filming locations. A stop at the world-renowned Rodeo Drive offers guests the chance to shop and explore one of the most luxurious retail districts on the globe.The final leg of the tour takes travelers west to the coast, where they’ll have an hour to explore the vibrant Santa Monica beach and pier. Whether it’s strolling the boardwalk, enjoying ocean views, or taking a dip in the Pacific, this relaxing stop provides the perfect ending to a well-rounded Los Angeles experience.“Our goal with this new tour is to offer guests an unforgettable, all-in-one view of Los Angeles’ most celebrated locations,” said Jeff Napshin, owner of Star Track Tours. “From the glitz of Hollywood to the serenity of the beach, this tour gives visitors a taste of everything that makes L.A. so special.”Star Track Tours is widely recognized for its expert guides and high-quality sightseeing experiences. With over a decade of service and a fleet of open-air tour vans, the company has become a trusted name in celebrity home tours and Hollywood excursions . Its popular tours have been featured on major media outlets including Fox, AP News, and Europe Travel Online.Tickets for the “Hollywood, Stars and Beach Tour” can be reserved online on the company’s website or by phone at (310) 905-7145. Tours depart from the company’s location near Hollywood & Highland and are available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Hollywood Tour Bus And Iconic Los Angeles Sights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.