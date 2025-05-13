Space Force Association Welcomes First Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger Towberman to Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is honored to announce the appointment of Chief Master Sergeant Roger A. Towberman, U.S. Space Force (Ret.), to its Board of Directors. A trailblazing leader and the first Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force, Towberman brings decades of experience, unmatched insight, and a legacy of shaping the foundation and future of the nation’s newest military service.
As the first enlisted member of the Space Force and its highest-ranking enlisted Guardian from 2020 to 2024, Towberman played a pivotal role in defining the service’s identity, culture, and organizational design. His leadership, informed by more than 30 years of military service and 19 operational deployments, was instrumental in guiding the Space Force through its formative years. Widely recognized for his dynamic speaking, visionary thinking, and commitment to people-first leadership, Towberman helped elevate the role of enlisted Guardians and foster a resilient and forward-looking space warfighting culture.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chief Towberman to the Board,” said Bill Woolf, Founder and CEO of the Space Force Association. “His influence on the early success of the Space Force cannot be overstated. As a champion of innovation, culture, and professional development, his continued leadership will be a powerful force in advancing our Space Force Association mission in support of the U.S. Space Force.”
“I’m incredibly honored to join the Space Force Association’s Board of Directors,” said Towberman. “The SFA plays a critical role in supporting Guardians and advancing the mission of the Space Force. I look forward to continuing the work of strengthening our space culture and ensuring our people remain our most decisive and important advantage.”
In his new role, Towberman will advise on strategic initiatives supporting SFA’s mission to advance the United States Space Force and ensure the nation’s continued leadership in space.
