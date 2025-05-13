Arrow Real Estate Advisors Secures $36 Million CMBS Refinance Loan For Upper West Side Multifamily Property

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Real Estate Advisors, a leading real estate finance advisory firm, is pleased to announce that they have secured a $36 million CMBS refinancing from lender Citigroup for a multifamily property located in Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Arrow Real Estate Advisors’ Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner, Jacob Schmuckler, Senior Director and Meir Schlusselberg, Vice President secured the loan for this deal.

The borrower selected CMBS financing to take advantage of several strategic benefits. CMBS loans typically offer non-recourse structure, competitive interest rates, and longer fixed terms, making them an attractive option for institutional-quality properties. In this case, the borrower was able to lock in favorable rates, extract equity from the property, and optimize the capital stack—all without sacrificing ownership control.

“CMBS financing offered the ideal combination of rate, structure, and proceeds for this property,” said Jacob Schmuckler, Senior Director at Arrow Real Estate Advisors. “We tailored the capital solution to meet our client’s long-term objectives while navigating a complex financing environment.”

Arrow Real Estate Advisors continues to distinguish itself through its ability to navigate complex transactions, secure optimal financing structures, and deliver results under dynamic market conditions. The firm’s collaborative approach, strategic capital relationships, and commitment to client advocacy were key drivers in successfully closing this $36 million refinance on behalf of the borrower.

About Arrow Real Estate Advisors

Arrow Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2024 by industry veteran Morris Betesh, is a leading real estate finance advisory firm that partners with the nation's top developers. The firm delivers comprehensive, customized financial solutions, specializing in permanent financing, construction financing, debt structuring, and raising joint venture equity. Operating across all asset classes—including luxury residential, commercial office, hotels, retail, and industrial warehouses—Arrow Real Estate Advisors is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional results. With a dynamic team of some of the most driven, innovative, and sharpest professionals in the industry, the firm consistently provides creative solutions and leverages its expansive network of financial partners. Headquartered in New York City, Arrow Real Estate Advisors operates nationwide, setting new standards in real estate finance. For more information about Arrow Real Estate Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.arrowrea.com.



