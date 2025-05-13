Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Poway Earn an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group 

Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Poway earned an “A” from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety.

New Grade for spring 2025 is a national recognition for Palomar Health’s commitment to patient safety.

We are proud to once again receive two ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group, reinforcing our commitment to providing the highest-quality care to our community.” — Diane Hansen, president and CEO of Palomar Health

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Poway earned an “A” from The Leapfrog Group , an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.“At Palomar Health, patient safety isn’t just a standard — it’s a promise. This national recognition reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to keeping our patients safe at every step of their healthcare journey,” said Diane Hansen, president and CEO of Palomar Health. “We are proud to once again receive two ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group, reinforcing our commitment to providing the highest-quality care to our community.”“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I extend my congratulations to Palomar Health, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first.”The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring.“This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our entire team, from physicians and nurses to support staff, all working together to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients,” Hansen added.To explore Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Poway’s full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org. Connect with The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and stay informed through The Leapfrog Group newsletter. For more information on Palomar Health, please visit PalomarHealth.org About Palomar HealthEstablished in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive health care in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is nationally recognized as operating one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital for stroke care and heart care; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, cardiac care and maternity.Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine, including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women’s health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, robotic surgery and bariatric surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region. For more information, please visit PalomarHealth.org.About The Leapfrog GroupFounded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade , Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.