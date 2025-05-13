DPH Spotlights State’s Hospitals, Healthcare Workers During National Hospital Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 13, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As National Hospital Week (May 11-17) is recognized across the country, the South Carolina Department of Public Health praises South Carolina’s hospital and healthcare workers for their courageous and caring roles in protecting people’s health. Healthcare workers are a fundamental part of DPH’s vision to support healthy people living in healthy communities.

Since 1953, National Hospital Week has spotlighted hospitals, health care systems and medical professionals who work to save and protect people’s lives.

DPH licenses all 111 of South Carolina’s hospitals, staffed with nurses, doctors, practitioners and a variety of staff members who provide medical care and services to patients.

While healthcare professionals and support staff work on the frontlines to provide essential services to South Carolinians, DPH has an important responsibility to ensure the state’s healthcare facilities provide their services safely and reliably. DPH’s Healthcare Quality regulates more than 3,000 facilities and providers across the state, including hospitals, home health agencies, ambulatory surgical facilities, nursing homes, community residential care facilities and more.

"This week is the perfect opportunity to recognize the hard work of South Carolina's healthcare professionals," said Gwen Thompson, DPH's Deputy Director of Healthcare Quality. "Providing high-quality health care across our state is a shared mission, one that unites hospital and Healthcare Quality staff alike."

DPH works collaboratively with our state’s hospital systems and the South Carolina Hospital Association to promote disease prevention, individual care, and other resources that help keep South Carolinians safe and healthy.

Learn more about South Carolina’s hospitals at scha.org, and learn more about DPH’s role with licensing hospitals and healthcare facilities on DPH’s Hospital Licensure webpage. An interactive database of all DPH-licensed healthcare facilities is available using the Find a Facility online tool.

###