MPD Seeking Northwest Assault Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon (bottle) that occurred in the Northwest.

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at approximately 9:43 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street, Northwest, for a report of a man attempting to assault people with a broken glass bottle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect had attempted to stab the victim with a broken bottle before leaving the establishment. Once outside, the suspect approached a second victim who was seated in their vehicle. A struggle ensued and the suspect threatened the second victim before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by surveillance and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25066952

