MPD Arrests Suspect in Fatal Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a homicide that occurred inside of an apartment complex in the Navy Yard area.

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at approximately 7:51 p.m., D.C. Housing Authority officers responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of M Street, Southeast for the report of a disorderly person. Responding officer located an adult male victim unresponsive suffering multiple injuries from an assault. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Officers were able to take the disorderly subject into custody without incident.

Based on the investigation, 48-year-old Walter Parker of Southeast, DC, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Destruction of Property.

On Monday, April 28, 2025, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the decedent’s cause of death complications from blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was ruled homicide. The decedent was identified as 77-year-old Bernard Williams of Southeast, DC.

Detectives worked with United States Attorney’s Office to upgrade charges against the suspect. On Monday, May 12, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Booking Order, 48-year-old Walter Parker was charged with First Degree Murder.

CCN: 25059197

