Arrow Real Estate Advisors Announces Refinancing of 6660 Broughton Avenue Cold Storage Facility

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Real Estate Advisors, a premier real estate finance advisory firm, closed the refinancing of the state-of-the-art cold storage industrial freezer building located at 6660 Broughton Avenue, Columbus, Ohio. Morris Betesh, Managing Partner, Jack McPhail, Senior Vice President, and Alex Ellman, Senior Associate at Arrow Real Estate Advisors completed the financing.

Arrow Real Estate Advisors’ client refinanced the 105,191 SF cold storage industrial building with a $13.8 million loan from a Life Company. Located 10 miles outside of Downtown Columbus, the facility is between two major access points for logistics and shipping companies, Interstates 70 and 270, providing tenants with incredible reach around the country. The industrial asset class boasts some of the strongest fundamentals in the market today and the cold storage and logistics sector particularly benefits from low vacancy rates, constrained supply near major population centers, and huge demand from the growing population, making it one of the most stable investment opportunities in the real estate market.

Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner of Arrow Real Estate Advisors shared, “This refinancing underscores Arrow’s significant market expertise and ability to help property owners achieve their strategic business goals nationwide. Our team’s ability to identify opportunities and structure transactions to meet our clients’ specific needs highlights our commitment to fully supporting clients through every step of a transaction and providing them maximum long-term value.”

Arrow Real Estate Advisors’ team identified and secured the loan from a Life Company that met the client’s requirement for a fixed rate loan that also provided maximum prepayment flexibility. The favorable terms obtained from the lender address both the stabilized nature of the asset and the flexibility requested by the client.

About Arrow Real Estate Advisors

Arrow Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2024 by industry veteran Morris Betesh, is a leading real estate finance advisory firm that partners with the nation's top developers. The firm delivers comprehensive, customized financial solutions, specializing in permanent financing, construction financing, debt structuring, and raising joint venture equity. Operating across all asset classes—including luxury residential, commercial office, hotels, retail, and industrial warehouses—Arrow Real Estate Advisors is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional results. With a dynamic team of some of the most driven, innovative, and sharpest professionals in the industry, the firm consistently provides creative solutions and leverages its expansive network of financial partners. Headquartered in New York City, Arrow Real Estate Advisors operates nationwide, setting new standards in real estate finance. For more information about Arrow Real Estate Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.arrowrea.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.