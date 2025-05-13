Loren Data Corp. Recognized as Boomi’s 2025 Technology Partner of the Year Award Winner

Boomi award badge image Loren Data Corp Logo

Loren Data Corp. with its flagship product, ECGrid, today announced that it has been named Technology Partner of the Year by Boomi at its 2025 Partner Summit.

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a trusted Boomi partner since 2023, Loren Data Corp. has played an integral role in helping joint customers optimize their business operations through innovative integration strategies and secure data exchange infrastructure. Leveraging Boomi’s Enterprise Platform, Loren Data has enabled solutions that simplify complex supply chain communications while improving data visibility and reliability across industries with ECGrid’s robust API framework.

“We’re honored to be recognized as Boomi’s Technology Partner of the Year,” said Todd Gould, CEO of Loren Data. “Our teams have worked closely to deliver seamless solutions. We look forward to supporting Boomi’s vision and growth into the future with additional AI agent solutions.”

The Boomi Partner Awards were presented at the 2025 Boomi Partner Summit in Dallas, Texas on May 13, 2025. The event brought together Boomi partners from around the globe to collaborate, learn, and share valuable insights and best practices.

“Our partners sit at the heart of our success, offering unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions to our more than 23,000 global customers,” said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. “We are proud to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary efforts of our partners, who continuously push the boundaries of what's possible with Boomi, driving significant and meaningful outcomes – enabling our customers to unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation.”

About Loren Data Corp.

Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and supply chain automation company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web-services offering – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections.

