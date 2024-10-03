Loren Data Corp. Launches EDI Map Packs for Independent Software Vendors, Solution Integrators and Value-Added Resellers

Loren Data Corp ECGrid by Loren Data

Pre-Built EDI Solutions to Empower ISVs with Seamless Integration and Enhanced B2B Connectivity

Our EDI Map Packs are designed to help ISVs extend their portfolio with new service offerings for their customers.” — Jon Gatrell, Chief Product Officer

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loren Data Corp., a leader in EDI and B2B connectivity solutions, announces the release of specialized EDI map packs designed to meet the growing needs of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). These pre-configured mapping templates enable ISVs to offer seamless EDI integration to their clients, simplifying B2B communications and allowing businesses to quickly implement EDI capabilities without the need for extensive technical resources.

ISVs with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Warehouse Management Solutions (WMS), and Transportations Management Solutions (TMS) can quickly snap on the ECGrid capabilities to support compliance for their customers and integration partners. With built-in support for translating data between XML, JSON, and EDI formats with over 150 pre-built trading partner-specific transactions, Loren Data’s EDI map packs allow ISVs to offer more flexible, adaptable solutions for their clients. Whether translating XML or JSON to EDI or converting EDI data back into XML or JSON, ISVs can ensure their clients can easily integrate with diverse systems and partners across the supply chain.

Empowering ISVs with Turnkey EDI Solutions

“At Loren Data, we understand the pressures ISVs face when it comes to delivering flexible, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of their clients,” said Jon Gatrell, Chief Product Officer at Loren Data Corp. “Our EDI Map Packs are designed to help ISVs extend their portfolio with new service offerings for their customers.”

Key Benefits for Independent Software Vendors

• Pre-built templates for key transactions: Ready-to-use EDI mapping templates for key transactions, including purchase orders (POs), invoices, and advance shipping notices (ASNs).

• XML/JSON to EDI translation: Easily convert between XML, JSON, and EDI formats to accommodate the needs of diverse clients and their partners.

• Enhance client offerings: ISVs can expand their software’s functionality by incorporating EDI features, helping clients automate critical business processes and improve supply chain efficiency.

• Faster implementation: Reduces the time needed for ISVs to offer EDI integration, enabling clients to go live quickly and without technical delays.

• Seamless ERP integration: Works with major ERP and business management systems, making it easy for ISVs to support a wide range of industries and software environments.

• Scalable solutions: As client needs grow, ISVs can easily scale EDI capabilities to support larger volumes of transactions and new business partners.

Driving Growth and Efficiency in ISV Offerings

Loren Data’s EDI map packs are specifically designed to help ISVs meet the increasing demand for automated, efficient, and scalable B2B solutions. With built-in support for XML and JSON translation to and from EDI formats, ISVs can offer their clients a more comprehensive solution that improves data accuracy, reduces manual processing, and facilitates faster communication with their partners.

By leveraging the pre-configured templates, ISVs can offer their clients a fast, hassle-free EDI implementation, ensuring smooth data exchange between suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and other business partners. The EDI map packs also allow ISVs to maintain flexibility, ensuring they can cater to clients across a broad range of industries.

Ideal for ISVs Across Industries

Whether serving retail, manufacturing, logistics, or other sectors, ISVs can rely on Loren Data’s EDI Map Packs to enhance their software solutions. The ready-to-use templates are adaptable, scalable, and compatible with various industry standards, allowing ISVs to cater to the specific needs of each client with solutions for Automotive, Transportation, Retail, and eCommerce activities.

Availability

Loren Data’s EDI Map Packs for Independent Software Vendors are now available. To learn more about how these solutions can improve your shipping and fulfillment processes, visit ECGrid.com or contact our team at sales@ECGrid.com.

About Loren Data ECGrid

Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and supply chain automation company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web-services offering – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections.

