Loren Data Corp. Introduces EDI Map Packs to Streamline Vendor-to-Retailer Automation and Compliance

Pre-Built EDI Mapping Solutions to Streamline Supply Chain Operations in Hardlines and Retail General Merchandise and Apparel Segments.

Our EDI Map Packs are specifically designed to help vendors selling to retailers improve their operations, automate document exchange, and ensure compliance with retailer requirements.” — Crystal Kuczynski, Senior Vice President of Products

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loren Data Corp., a premier EDI and B2B connectivity solutions provider, announces the release of specialized EDI Map Packs for Hardlines and Retail businesses. These pre-configured mapping templates are designed to help customers quickly map to and from trading partners in retail, hardware, and home improvement to automotive parts and electronics. These Map Packs will streamline their supply chain processes and enhance B2B communication with Retailers.

The new EDI Map Packs are built to handle the translation of data between XML, JSON, and EDI formats, ensuring that vendors can easily exchange information with retailers regardless of the system being used. This capability allows vendors to convert XML and JSON data to EDI and vice versa, facilitating seamless integration between disparate platforms and improving data accuracy across the supply chain.

Simplified EDI Solutions for Retailer Compliance

“We understand retail vendors have specific needs when it comes to EDI integration and compliance,” said Crystal Kuczynski, Senior Vice President of Products at Loren Data Corp. “Our EDI Map Packs are specifically designed to help vendors selling to retailers improve their operations, automate document exchange, and ensure compliance with retailer requirements. With built-in support for XML, JSON, and EDI translation, vendors can integrate with any system, streamlining their data exchange and reducing errors.”

Key Benefits for Retailers’ Hardlines Departments

• Pre-built templates for key transactions: Automates common vendor-to-retailer documents such as purchase orders (POs), invoices, advance ship notices (ASNs), and order confirmations.

• XML/JSON to EDI translation: Converts data between XML and JSON formats to EDI and vice versa, ensuring compatibility with retailers’ systems while improving communication and accuracy.

• Improved retailer compliance: Ensures vendors meet retailer-specific EDI requirements, minimizing the risk of penalties or delays due to incorrect documentation.

• Faster order processing: Reduced manual intervention by automating the flow of data between vendors and retailers, speeding up order-to-delivery cycles.

• Enhanced accuracy and efficiency: Decreases errors in transaction data, improving overall order accuracy and reducing costly fulfillment mistakes.

• Seamless integration with ERP and supply chain systems: Works with existing vendor systems to ensure smooth data flow and quick implementation without disruptions.

Optimizing Vendor-to-Retailer Supply Chains

Loren Data Corp's EDI Map Packs offer a powerful solution for vendors looking to optimize their supply chain relationships with retailers. By automating the exchange of critical business documents, vendors can ensure timely and accurate product deliveries, improve order fulfillment rates, and foster stronger relationships with their retail partners.

With these Map Packs, vendors can streamline their operations, reducing the time and effort required to manually handle orders, invoices, and shipments. This allows them to focus more on expanding their product offerings and scaling their businesses, confident in the knowledge that their retailer partnerships are supported by reliable EDI capabilities.

Designed for Vendors Across Industries

Loren Data’s EDI Map Packs are ideal for vendors across a wide range of industries, including hardlines, consumer goods, electronics, and more. Whether working with large retailers or boutique stores, these customizable templates are designed to meet industry-specific EDI standards and retailer requirements, making them a flexible and scalable solution for businesses of all sizes.

Availability

The vendor-specific EDI Map Packs are now available from Loren Data Corp. To learn more about how these solutions can improve your shipping and fulfillment processes, visit ECGrid.com or contact our team at sales@ECGrid.com.

About Loren Data Corp.

Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and supply chain automation company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web-services offering – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections.

