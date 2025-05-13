LATLC Celebrates Local Mothers with Uplifting Mother’s Day Event at Bresee Youth Center

LATLC hosted their sixth annual Mother's Day Event in LA at Bresee Youth Center LATLC hosted their sixth annual Mother's Day Event with the Bresee Youth Center in LA All of the LATLC & Bresee Volunteers hosting their sixth annual Mother's Day Event in LA at the Bresee Youth Center The LATLC & Bresee Volunteers serving food for the mothers at their sixth annual Mother's Day Event in LA at the Bresee Youth Center LATLC Volunteer, Alyssa, serving food to the mothers during their sixth annual Mother's Day Event in LA at the Bresee Youth Center

Twenty mothers from Bresee Youth Center honored with brunch, music, and special touches during LATLC’s annual Mother’s Day celebration

This is one of LATLC’s most meaningful traditions. It’s an opportunity to recognize the strength and dedication of these mothers—and give them a few moments to simply feel appreciated.” — Megan Klein, 2025 LATLC President

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Mother’s Day, Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) hosted a special event for twenty mothers served by the Bresee Youth Center, creating a joyful and welcoming experience filled with thoughtful touches.Held outdoors at Bresee’s Koreatown campus, the event welcomed each mother with a fresh rose and a colorful floral crown, offering a small, symbolic gesture to help them feel honored from the moment they arrived. Guests were treated to a plated, homemade brunch along with refreshing beverages, as live music and a vocalist added to the relaxed and celebratory atmosphere.“This is one of LATLC’s most meaningful traditions,” said Megan E. Klein, 2025 President of LATLC. “It’s an opportunity to recognize the strength and dedication of these mothers—and give them a few moments to simply feel appreciated.”Now in its sixth year, LATLC’s Mother’s Day Celebration has become a valued tradition for both volunteers and participating families. The event reflects the organization’s long-standing commitment to service and building lasting community partnerships.About LATLCLos Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities is a nonprofit organization founded by plaintiff trial attorneys committed to making a difference in the lives of those in need. LATLC supports and partners with local nonprofits that focus on education, survivors of abuse, children’s needs, homelessness, and more, reaching deep into communities across Southern California with hands-on service and meaningful impact. Learn more at www.latlc.org About Bresee Youth CenterThe Bresee Youth Center is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to serving young people and families in low-income communities. Through academic support, career readiness, family services, and leadership development, Bresee empowers youth to overcome barriers and create lasting change in their lives and neighborhoods. Learn more at www.bresee.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.