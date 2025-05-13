Idaho Travel Council Special MeetingMay16

The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet virtually on Teams on Friday, May 16, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (MT). Guests may attend in-person at the Idaho Commerce office in the Clearwater meeting room (Joe R. Williams Building, 700 W. State Street, 2nd Floor).

View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Teams meeting here. The ITC meeting is open to the public however virtual attendance is encouraged.