Inland Northwest Partners Fall Economic Forecast MeetingOct15

StartOctober 15, 2025 MTAll day eventEndOctober 15, 2025 MTAll day event The Inland Northwest Partners Fall Economic Forecast Meeting will take place on October 15 in Spokane Valley, WA. The non-profit organization facilitates knowledge sharing to build strong economic bases among member communities. Educational meetings, programs and seminars are the core offering. These forums provide a means to share ideas and experiences and form new partnerships. Learn more.

