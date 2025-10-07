Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces September MeetingSep17
MEDIA ALERT
Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces August Meeting
BOISE, Idaho (September 17, 2025) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) will meet on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. MT (or upon adjournment).
At the meeting, the Idaho Office of Broadband will cover the State’s BEAD Program and provisional broadband grant awards of over $435,000,000. A list of provisional grantees can be viewed here.
IBAB was created by the Idaho Legislature in 2021, via the passage of HB127. The Board consists of three members from the Idaho House of Representatives, the Idaho Senate and the private sector, appointed by the Governor. The Board established the Idaho Broadband Strategic Plan, which supports the Board’s vision that Idahoans have access to affordable, fast and reliable broadband infrastructure.
Interested parties and members of the public can watch the meeting remotely. In-person seating is also available at the Idaho Capitol Building, room WW53, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise.
Watch the meeting remotely here.
Click here for the complete meeting agenda.
View the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board members here.
For more information visit Link Up Idaho.
