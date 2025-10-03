TechHelp Ready or Not! Interactive Business SimulationOct15

The Ready or Not! Interactive Business Simulation Game provides an immersive, hands-on business simulation for small and mid-sized companies.The workshop will allow businesses to test strategy, sharpen decision-making and unlock the secrets of profitable growth.
The next event will take place on October 15, 2025 – Nampa – 9:00am to 3:00pm at the BDC Nampa Business Accelerator, 5465 E Terra Linda Way, Nampa, ID 83687.
