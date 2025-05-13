Arrow Real Estate Advisors Arranges $50 Million Refinancing For Multifamily Property In Connecticut

Arrow Real Estate Advisors Secures Long-Term Financing for 200+ Unit Stabilized Multifamily Property, Supporting Continued Growth and Success

CONNECTICUT, CT, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Real Estate Advisors is pleased to announce the successful arrangement of $50 million in refinancing for an over 200-unit stabilized multifamily property in Connecticut. The transaction, provided by a leading bank, ensures long-term financing while optimizing the capital structure for ongoing success. This refinancing supports the property’s continued growth following significant renovations and leasing momentum. The financing was arranged by Arrow Real Estate Advisors’ Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner, Omar Ferreira, Senior Vice President, and Jacob Petrovic, Associate.

The multifamily property has undergone extensive upgrades in recent years, with the Sponsor investing over $17 million in capital improvements, including interior and exterior renovations. This strategic investment, coupled with strong leasing activity, has positioned the property for financial success. Enabling the Sponsor to lock in favorable financing terms despite the dynamic interest rate and macroeconomic environment.

The Sponsor initially sought to refinance an existing senior loan and preferred equity while maximizing cash-out proceeds. To achieve this, the lender structured a mezzanine loan in collaboration with a repeat financing partner, ensuring the full $50 million refinancing request was met.

“We are thrilled to have helped our client secure the necessary capital to continue enhancing the property and its value,” Said Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner of Arrow Real Estate Advisors. “This refinance reflects the Sponsor’s commitment to creating long-term value for both the property and its residents. We’re proud to play a role in supporting the continued success of this multifamily asset.”

The Arrow Real Estate Advisors team successfully navigated the challenges of fluctuations in the interest rate environment and news of tariff placements, securing a competitive rate-lock prior to closing. The Sponsor benefitted from downward interest rate fluctuations in the days leading up to closing, ensuring optimal terms for the refinancing.

About Arrow Real Estate Advisors

Arrow Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2024 by industry veteran Morris Betesh, is a leading real estate finance advisory firm that partners with the nation's top developers. The firm delivers comprehensive, customized financial solutions, specializing in permanent financing, construction financing, debt structuring, and raising joint venture equity. Operating across all asset classes—including luxury residential, commercial office, hotels, retail, and industrial warehouses—Arrow Real Estate Advisors is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional results. With a dynamic team of some of the most driven, innovative, and sharpest professionals in the industry, the firm consistently provides creative solutions and leverages its expansive network of financial partners. Headquartered in New York City, Arrow Real Estate Advisors operates nationwide, setting new standards in real estate finance. For more information about Arrow Real Estate Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.arrowrea.com.

