State Lifeguard Certification Tests Begin this Weekend

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that state lifeguard certification testing begins this weekend. Those interested in working as a lifeguard at any open water facility in Rhode Island must be certified by DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation as either a Surf or Non-Surf lifeguard. Surf state lifeguard certification testing begins at Scarborough North State Beach, Narragansett on Saturday, May 17 from 9 AM – 3 PM. Non-Surf state lifeguard certification testing begins on May 28 at Lincoln Woods State Park beach from 12 – 5 PM.

All lifeguard candidates must receive state certification and bring valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR, including infant, child, and adult.

Full-time lifeguard positions are available at state swimming areas, including surf beaches such as Misquamicut and non-surf beaches such as Goddard Memorial State Park and Lincoln Woods State Park. Lifeguard pay ranges from $18.75 to $20.00 an hour based on location, experience, and position level. Those hired by June 27, 2025, can receive a one-time, $500 sign-on bonus. Staff who remain employed until Sept. 1, 2025 and meet certain conditions will also be eligible for a one-time, $500 retention bonus.

DEM lifeguards oversee the safety and rescue of swimmers while spending time outdoors in the sunshine and fresh air at some of the Ocean State’s most beautiful places. For a full list of state lifeguard certification testing dates and more information about becoming a DEM lifeguard, please visit: www.riparks.ri.gov/lifeguard.

“Our state beaches and parks provide some of the best outdoor swimming spots around,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “One of our top goals is making outdoor recreation accessible and enjoyable for everyone. To do that, we need a great team – and recruiting qualified, enthusiastic workers is how we deliver on this promise. Working outside, building lifelong friendships, and serving our communities are big benefits of spending the summer working with us.”

Lifeguard candidates should pre-register for a timeslot. Walk-ins are accepted up to one hour prior to the last time slot, but space is not guaranteed. Candidates must also bring a photo ID, lifeguard training certification, CPR and First Aid certificates, a completed Lifeguard Certification Form, and if required, a signed proof of endurance swim form. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to sign the Lifeguard Certification Form or submit a notarized signature in advance. A $10 fee (cash, check, or credit card) is due upon passing the test for the State Lifeguard Certification Card.

