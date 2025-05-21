WhoaZone Grapevine Returns to Grapevine Lake with New Features for Summer 2025

Family relaxing on floating cabanas next the the WhoaZone at Grapevine. Kids posing on the floating Peakz Aqua Park at WhoaZone at Grapevine

We’re excited to return after last year’s pause. The water levels just weren’t safe for setup in 2024, but this year, conditions are ideal and we’ve added more thrills and comfort than ever before.” — Jen Rice, Empire Recreation Management.

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WhoaZone at Grapevine will reopen for the 2025 season on Saturday, May 24th, following a temporary closure in 2024 due to elevated water levels in Grapevine Lake. The floating water park, located within Meadowmere Park, will resume operations with several new features and programs designed to enhance the visitor experience.The park's inflatable obstacle course includes slides, towers, trampolines, and other water features intended for capable swimmers ages 4 and up. The season will run from Memorial Day Weekend through September 1st, 2025.New additions for the 2025 season include:- Splash to Support: A fundraising initiative that allows non-profit groups to receive a portion of proceeds from designated bookings.- Wibit Peakz: Inflatable climbing structures offering new challenges on the water.- Aquabanas: Floating shaded cabanas intended to provide a rest area for families and groups. Membership Options: A season pass available for daily access throughout the summer.- Weekday Promotions: Special offers available Monday through Friday.Other amenities include:- KidsZone: A designated play area for children ages 4–7 and under 45 inches tall.- Shaded Seating: Beachside lounge options with umbrellas and chairs.- Group and Event Packages: Flexible pricing for birthday parties , camps, and other gatherings.Admission for the floating obstacle course starts at $23 per person for 50-minute sessions. Advance booking is recommended. Visitors can also take advantage of discounted group rates, birthday party packages, all-day passes, and family bundles by visiting gowhoazone.com.Located approximately 30 minutes from downtown Dallas-Fort Worth, WhoaZone Grapevine offers an accessible recreation option along the shores of Grapevine Lake.About WhoaZoneWhoaZone is a floating water park featuring award-winning inflatable obstacles created by Germany’s Wibit Sports, a world leader in on-water play equipment. Each location is designed to provide safe, active fun for all ages.About Empire Recreation ManagementEmpire Recreation Management operates innovative outdoor recreation facilities across the U.S. with a focus on fun, safety, and memorable experiences for all.

