Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,138 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A5002413                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby                                       

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/8/2025 2203 hours

STREET: Pine Hill Rd

TOWN: Coventry

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Coventry Station Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sienna Hopkins

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major, rollover

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 05/08/2025 at approximately 2203 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Pine Hill Road in Coventry, approximately 1 mile north of Coventry Station Road.

 

Investigation revealed the operator, Sienna Hopkins, age 17 of Derby, was traveling south in a 2013 GMC Sierra and swerved to avoid colliding with a deer that entered the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned an embankment into a field. Hopkins and two passengers were transported to North Country Hospital for suspected minor injuries. A dog in the truck was located nearby by Newport firefighters and was uninjured.

 

VSP was assisted on scene by the City of Newport Fire Department, Newport Ambulance Service, and Ray’s Towing.

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - Injury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more