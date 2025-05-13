Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5002413
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/8/2025 2203 hours
STREET: Pine Hill Rd
TOWN: Coventry
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Coventry Station Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sienna Hopkins
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major, rollover
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 05/08/2025 at approximately 2203 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Pine Hill Road in Coventry, approximately 1 mile north of Coventry Station Road.
Investigation revealed the operator, Sienna Hopkins, age 17 of Derby, was traveling south in a 2013 GMC Sierra and swerved to avoid colliding with a deer that entered the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned an embankment into a field. Hopkins and two passengers were transported to North Country Hospital for suspected minor injuries. A dog in the truck was located nearby by Newport firefighters and was uninjured.
VSP was assisted on scene by the City of Newport Fire Department, Newport Ambulance Service, and Ray’s Towing.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
