Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - Injury

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5002413

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/8/2025 2203 hours

STREET: Pine Hill Rd

TOWN: Coventry

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Coventry Station Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sienna Hopkins

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major, rollover

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 05/08/2025 at approximately 2203 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Pine Hill Road in Coventry, approximately 1 mile north of Coventry Station Road.

Investigation revealed the operator, Sienna Hopkins, age 17 of Derby, was traveling south in a 2013 GMC Sierra and swerved to avoid colliding with a deer that entered the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned an embankment into a field. Hopkins and two passengers were transported to North Country Hospital for suspected minor injuries. A dog in the truck was located nearby by Newport firefighters and was uninjured.

VSP was assisted on scene by the City of Newport Fire Department, Newport Ambulance Service, and Ray’s Towing.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov