Adding More Affordable Mixed-Use Housing in Brooklyn

Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of Logan Fountain, a new affordable housing development in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn. The $214 million project transformed a vacant parcel into affordable apartments, transitional housing for homeless families, and new retail space. With 343 total units, the new building includes 173 affordable apartments and 169 units of transitional housing, as well as one unit reserved for a superintendent. The development is a city-state project with investments from New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR), New York City Department of Social Services (DSS), and New York City Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). Since the Governor has taken office, HCR has financed over 7,600 affordable homes in Brooklyn. Logan Fountain continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“It’s simple: the only way to address the housing crisis is to build more housing,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers deserve a safe, stable and affordable home. By working together with Mayor Adams and our partners in New York City, we can address the needs of New Yorkers and create the types of modern and sustainable homes that uplift communities and allow families to grow.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “Every day, we are working to make New York City more affordable, and our whole-of-government approach is allowing us to partner with Governor Hochul and the state today to deliver over 340 units of affordable and transitional housing. This project will provide exactly the type of long-term stability our families need to help them thrive — providing them access to on-site services, resources, and housing. We are thrilled to open this world-class building with crucial supports and energy efficient designs that will make a lasting impact on hundreds of families, and which will serve as a model for how we can smartly address our decades-long housing crisis.”

Apartments are available to households earning up to 70 percent of the Area Median Income. Of the 173 affordable apartments, there are 105 supportive apartments with onsite social services including case management, career counseling, mental health support, and referrals to healthcare. Logan Fountain was designed to appeal to families of different sizes and has a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Additionally, the building includes ground-floor retail, play areas, fitness space, and a courtyard.

Logan Fountain will also host 169 units of transitional housing for families. Designed with trauma-informed principles, HELP New Leaf will offer critical support for families including clinical care, employment counseling, and housing placement support.

Logan Fountain’s sustainability measures include rooftop solar panels for on-site energy generation, a Variant Refrigerant Flow heating and cooling system that captures and repurposes heat already in the environment, as well as ENERGY STAR (r) appliances.

The project to redevelop the vacant site into a mixed-use hub for families was identified in the New York City Department of City Planning’s East New York Neighborhood Plan. The project’s developer is Hudson Companies, Jericho Project is providing the onsite support services, and HELP USA is operating the transitional housing within the building.

The 173 affordable and supportive apartments at Logan Fountain are supported by HCR’s Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program which generated nearly $50 million in equity and $18 million of long-term bond financing from its Housing Finance Agency.

The site is also participating in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's successful Brownfield Cleanup Program and will be eligible for approximately $9 million in tax credits to be issued by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Operational funding for the 105 supportive apartments is being provided by the New York City 15/15 Supportive Housing Program. DSS’s 30-year contract facilitates financing for the development and not-for-profit ownership of the 169 units of transitional housing.

Additional support included $24 million from HPD’s Supportive Housing Loan Program, $1 million in discretionary capital funding from the New York City Council, and over $150,000 in incentives from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “HCR’s investment in affordable housing will bring benefits to Brooklyn’s Cypress Hills community for generations to come. With affordable apartments, family-friendly amenities, and energy-efficient features, Logan Fountain demonstrates the potential housing can have on the lives of New Yorkers and the future of our neighborhoods. We thank Governor Hochul for her dedication to addressing the housing crisis in Brooklyn, and we appreciate the continued collaboration and support from City Hall and our partner agencies.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen Harris said, “Reimagining vacant infrastructure by incorporating the latest sustainable building technologies moves New York State forward in its just and equitable transition to a clean energy economy. The transformation of Logan Fountain will help to meet the diverse, local needs of the Brooklyn community, while creating comfortable, and affordable spaces for future generations.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Cleaning up environmental pollution in communities like Brooklyn unlocks investments in critical needs like affordable housing, transitional housing services, and commercial development. New York State’s Brownfield Cleanup Program is a vital tool that supports community revitalization across the state and the Logan Fountain project in Cypress Hills is a prime example of how this successful cleanup program is helping advance Governor Hochul’s continued efforts to increase affordable, sustainable housing statewide while also protecting public health and the environment.”

New York City Housing Preservation and Development Acting Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said, "Turning a former gas station into the largest project of its kind in New York City with affordable homes, supportive services, and transitional shelter all under one roof shows what real public-private partnership can deliver. Logan Fountain is a powerful example of what’s possible when we rethink how underused land can serve our communities. These 105 supportive homes, along with critical onsite care, reflect a new model for housing that prioritizes stability, dignity, and opportunity.”

New York City Department of Homeless Services Administrator Joslyn Carter said, “The Logan Fountain is an exemplary project that transforms underutilized city space into much-needed supportive and transitional housing for vulnerable families. At DHS, we are committed to reimagining the shelter system through innovative high-quality models and strong provider partnerships that enhance our delivery of services and strengthen pathways to long-term housing stability for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness. We are grateful to our partners at HELP USA, The Hudson Companies, and others as we continue to raise the bar on the physical infrastructure of our shelter system.”

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said, “I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has generated $68 million to help build Logan Fountain in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn — a new development with 174 affordable apartments and a 169-unit family shelter with on-site support services. I applaud Governor Hochul’s efforts to create and preserve affordable homes across the state, especially for vulnerable New Yorkers, and I will continue working to deliver the federal resources needed for more affordable housing options.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “This is an incredible addition to the Cypress Hills neighborhood. By providing affordable housing alongside comprehensive wraparound services, Logan Fountain sets a standard for how we should address community needs — strengthening families, supporting vulnerable New Yorkers, and building more resilient neighborhoods.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, “I am thrilled to see what was once a vacant gas station transformed into a vibrant mixed-use facility with more than 300 units of housing, including transitional housing for our most vulnerable neighbors. Logan Fountain's unique financing embodies the innovative thinking we need more of to make a dent in our housing crisis. I am so thankful to Governor Hochul and NYS Homes and Community Renewal for supporting Logan Fountain and their long-term commitment to building desperately needed housing in Brooklyn.”

New York City Council Member Sandy Nurse said, “Logan Fountain will bring hundreds of much-needed affordable, supportive, and transitional housing units to Brooklyn. I am particularly grateful that forty-one percent of the units will be family sized units, which will help stem the exodus of primarily Black families from the city. This project will help stabilize those most in need of permanent housing and allow families to put down roots in East New York.”

Hudson Companies President David Kramer said, “Logan Fountain stands as the largest project of its kind in New York City — a truly groundbreaking achievement that brings much-needed housing and social services to East New York. Today’s ribbon-cutting marks the transformation of a long-vacant site into a vibrant, mixed-use development designed to support and uplift our most vulnerable residents and tackle the city’s housing crisis. We’re deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for her support in bringing this development to life and to The Jericho Project and Help USA for their vital role in delivering these essential social services.

Jericho Project CEO Tori Lyon said, “Jericho Project is honored to provide support to the 105 families residing in Logan Fountain’s supportive housing complex — a critical initiative made possible through strong public and private partnership. Through our integrated service model - which includes mental health care, employment support, family counseling, and housing stabilization - our experienced staff will help ensure these families have the tools and support necessary to thrive.”

HELP USA President and CEO Dan Lehman said, “HELP New Leaf Family Shelter at Logan Fountain is a powerful example of what’s possible when the City and State work in true partnership with nonprofits and private developers. This shelter stands on the site of HELP 1 — our very first family shelter — which opened in the 1980s and set a national standard for transitional housing. As we celebrate HELP USA’s 40th anniversary and our work serving more than 30,000 people each year, New Leaf reflects all we’ve learned since then — a new model of care, services, and design built to meet the complex needs of today’s families. Logan Fountain is more than a building — it’s a commitment to dignity, stability, and opportunity for families rebuilding their lives.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the Fiscal Year FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain state-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide and new protections for renters and homeowners. In addition, as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. Nearly 60,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 Enacted Budget also strengthened the Pro-Housing Community Program which the Governor launched in 2023. Pro-Housing certification is now a requirement for localities to access up to $650 million in discretionary funding. Over 300 communities have currently been certified, including the City of New York.