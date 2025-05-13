UTM and the University Institute of Lisbon (ISCTE) join forces to offer Dual Master's Programme

MACAU, May 13 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and the University Institute of Lisbon (ISCTE) have joined forces to offer a dual master's programme. This collaboration combines the teaching advantages of two internationally renowned universities in Macao and Lisbon, to jointly cultivate global management talents in the tourism industry.

Qualified graduates will receive master's degrees from both universities:

(1) UTM: MSc in International Tourism Management OR MSc in International Hospitality Management; and

(2) ISCTE: MSc in Hospitality and Tourism Management.

ISCTE is ranked 5th in Portugal in the 2025 Times Higher Education World University Rankings. In the 2024 ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects for Hospitality and Tourism, ISCTE is listed among top 100 globally and 1st in Portugal, demonstrating its academic reputation. The programme offers students a chance for cross-cultural exposure to both Macao and Portugal, excellent study and living environments, and opportunities to enhance global employability and career development potential.

For more details, please visit UTM website at https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/ENisctePG.