WhoaZone at Heron Beach in Holly, MI Returns with Bigger KidsZone, Updated Party Space, and New Membership Options

WhoaZone at Heron Beach in Holly, MI Legendary floating obstacle course with Wibit Peakz The towering Mountain - 5 slides in one!

We’re proud to continue growing and enhancing the WhoaZone experience here. With expanded zones, new features, and ways to give back, 2025 is shaping up to be our most exciting summer yet.” — Jen Rice, Empire Recreation Management

HOLLY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WhoaZone at Heron Beach will reopen for the 2025 season on May 24, introducing several new features and expanded amenities for families and groups. Located within Holly Recreation Area, the floating water park will debut a larger KidsZone, updated party area, and new membership options this summer.New for 2025:-Expanded KidsZone: The dedicated area for children under 7 has been enlarged, offering more space for safe, shallow-water play designed specifically for younger guests.-Updated Party Area: The park now features an improved party space with shaded tables and lawn games, providing a comfortable setting for birthdays , group outings, and family celebrations.-Fundraising Opportunities: Local non-profit organizations can partner with WhoaZone for fundraising events, combining recreation with community support.Returning attractions have also been enhanced for the new season. The floating obstacle course now includes Wibit Peakz and Mountain-large inflatable challenges that add new ways for guests to climb, bounce, and splash. Season memberships are available for guests who wish to visit throughout the summer, and weekday promotions will continue to offer savings for families and groups.Admission to the floating obstacle course starts at $20 per person for a 50-minute session. Memberships, weekday specials, party packages, and group rates are also available. Additional information and reservations can be found at gowhoazone.com.Located a short drive from metro Detroit, Heron Beach in Holly, Michigan, offers a scenic setting for outdoor recreation and family fun.About WhoaZoneWhoaZone is a floating water park built on award-winning inflatable structures by Germany’s Wibit Sports. Designed for capable swimmers aged 7 and up, with special zones for younger children, WhoaZone offers safe, active fun for families, groups, and adventurers.About Empire Recreation ManagementEmpire Recreation Management operates innovative, family-focused recreation facilities across the U.S., with an emphasis on safety, fun, and exceptional outdoor experiences.

