Mega Metal selects Fairfield County for first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Mega Metal, a copper wire manufacturer, today announced it selects Fairfield County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $34 million investment will create 135 new jobs.

Headquartered in Turkey, Mega Metal manufactures copper wire to serve critical industries including automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, and more. The company has over 700 employees and distributes products to more than 30 countries.

Located at 364 Blue Granite Parkway in Ridgeway, Mega Metal’s 91,000-square-foot facility will manufacture superfine electrolytic oxygen-free (EOF) copper wire. Once fully operational, the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is expected to produce 55 million pounds of wire annually.

Operations are expected to be online in September 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Mega Metal team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“This investment in Fairfield County is not only a manufacturing milestone – it is a reflection of our long-term commitment to the North American market. We are proud to grow alongside the state of South Carolina, contribute to the regional economy and build a foundation of industrial excellence. Through this investment, Mega Metal is poised to become a key player in the U.S. supply chain, offering strategic support to high-demand industries across the continent.” -Mega Metal Inc. Board Chairman Cuneyt Turgut

“Congratulations to Mega Metal on establishing its first South Carolina location. This $34 million investment and 135 new jobs will bring opportunity to Fairfield County, boosting the region’s economy. Manufacturing is thriving in South Carolina, and I’m confident Mega Metal will be well-positioned with our strong workforce.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are thrilled Mega Metal is establishing operations in Fairfield County, creating 135 new jobs and joining the state’s thriving manufacturing industry. Today’s announcement is another victory for our talented workforce, and we are excited to support Mega Metal as it launches its legacy in South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We’re thrilled that Mega Metal saw the incredible potential in Fairfield County and made the decision to grow with us. This project is a big win – not just for creating new opportunities right here in our community, but for boosting South Carolina’s supply chain in a powerful way.” -Fairfield County Council Chairman Clarence Gilbert

”Fairfield County celebrates the arrival of Mega Metal, bringing 135 new jobs and a $34 million investment to the central region of South Carolina. With a strong foundation in industries thriving here, we're confident they'll achieve great success here in the heart of our state.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

FIVE FAST FACTS