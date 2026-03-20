Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 16, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 16, 2026, include the following:

Wednesday, March 18 at 9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the University of South Carolina Brain Health Center Ribbon Cutting, USC Health Sciences Campus, 3555 Harden Street Extension, Columbia, S.C.

Sunday, March 22 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will attend the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race, Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, S.C.

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Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: March 9, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 9, 2026, included:

Monday, March 9

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, March 10

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended a special announcement with Cox Enterprises and Ducks Unlimited, 359 Clarendon Road, Beaufort, S.C.

3:45 PM: Agency call.

Wednesday, March 11

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Meeting with a local official.

1:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:45 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:20 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, March 12

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Department of Administration’s Executive Institute Final Session, Stone River, 121 Alexander Rd, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

2:15 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate and constituent.

3:45 PM: Constituent meeting.