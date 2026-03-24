Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 23, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 23, 2026, include the following:

Tuesday, March 24 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the South Carolina Manufacturing Madness Awards Ceremony, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, March 24 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will attend the South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition Launch – Midlands, 300 Senate at Senate’s End, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 25 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will attend the IKO Grand Opening, 1775 Cedar Hurst Road, Chester, S.C.

Thursday, March 26 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Black River State Park Ribbon Cutting, The Meadows at Black River, 6251 US 521 Salters, S.C.

Saturday, March 28 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 91st Running of The Carolina Cup, 220 Knights Hill Road, Camden, S.C.

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Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: March 16, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 16, 2026, included:

Tuesday, March 17

7:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at The Hibernian Society of Charleston's 225th Annual Banquet, Hibernian Hall, Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, March 18

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the University of South Carolina Brain Health Center Ribbon Cutting, USC Health Sciences Campus, 3555 Harden Street Extension, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Keith Vitali, Statehouse, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

12:30 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended CVETS Level 1 VECCS Certified Facility Ribbon Cutting & Open House, CVETS Specialty Lobby, 1321 Oakcrest Drive, Columbia, S.C.

7:15 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics 32nd Annual Townes Award Dinner, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 19

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:15 AM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster hosted the Governor’s Future Leaders SC program, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.