Pets Are Family and Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement Present Free Virtual Screenings of 'The Weight They Carry'

Mental health has been my experience and it has become my calling. My greatest hope is that this film helps people see, hear, and truly feel what so many veterinarians carry in silence.” — Grace Galletti, Director of The Weight They Carry

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pets Are Family podcast, in partnership with the Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement (APLB), is proud to present two free virtual screenings of the acclaimed documentary The Weight They Carry , a powerful and poignant look into the emotional toll of working in veterinary medicine. The showings will take place on Thursday, June 19 at 7:00 PM EST and Saturday, June 21 at 5:00 PM EST, followed by a live panel discussion featuring the film’s creators and leading mental health voices in the veterinary field.The screenings are open to all—veterinarians, shelter workers, vet techs, pet parents, industry professionals, and animal lovers. Registration is free and available now at www.petsarefamily.net “Veterinarians and their staff try to do their very best for their patients. This is a heavy weight for them and weighs heavily on them,” said Dr. Kathy Gervais, Veterinarian, San Francisco SPCA and Board Member of Not One More Vet (NOMV). “This documentary pulls the curtain back to let the world see.”Mental health challenges in veterinary medicine are reaching crisis levels. Long hours, emotional exhaustion, client expectations, and compassion fatigue are contributing to burnout, depression, and a rising suicide rate in the profession. The Weight They Carry courageously shines a light on these issues—inviting viewers into the reality so many in animal care quietly endure.“I am honored and grateful that this profound documentary sheds light on mental health concerns in veterinary medicine,” said Dr. Katie Lawlor, Policy Director of Veterinary Mental Health Support (VMHS). “My hope for this screening and panel is that you understand you are absolutely never alone, and effective, evidence-based care is available at no cost to you through Veterinary Mental Health Support.”Grace Galletti, Director of The Weight They Carry, shared:"I've struggled with my own mental health issues so I know how hard it can be to carry this weight alone. I'm hoping the film and conversations will make people feel less alone and more comfortable reaching out for help. We'll also be sharing resources to help people in the veterinary field, pet parents, animal lovers, and anyone who has struggled with mental health!"In addition to the documentary, each screening will include a live, moderated panel featuring Grace Galletti, Dr. Gervais, Dr. Lawlor, and representatives from APLB and Pets Are Family, who will discuss the film’s impact and the importance of supporting the veterinary community.“As pet parents, we often turn to our veterinarians during our most emotional moments,” said Jessica Abernathy, Co-Host of Pets Are Family. “But we rarely see the emotional toll that work takes on them. This screening isn’t just about awareness—it’s about compassion, action, and creating a community that supports the people who care for our pets.”Colleen Rolland, President of the APLB, added:“The APLB honors the human-animal bond alongside our clients, students, and members. We recognize that veterinarians and their staff are integral to our relationships with our animals. We at the APLB need to be a pillar of support for the veterinary community, and we are.”________________________________________Event DetailsWhat: The Weight They Carry – Virtual Screening + Live Panel DiscussionWhen:• Thursday, June 19 at 7:00 PM EST• Saturday, June 21 at 5:00 PM ESTWhere: Online (registration at www.petsarefamily.net • Cost: Free and open to all________________________________________This event is hosted by Pets Are Family and co-sponsored by the Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement, as part of an ongoing commitment to advocate for the wellbeing of pets and the people who love and care for them.For interviews, or more information, contact Tricia Montgomery at PMonty Public Relations at tricia@pmonty.com.Let’s carry this message together—and help lift the weight.

