Moose’s March Launches 'Moose Approved™' Badge Program to Promote Cancer-Safe and Comforting Products for Pets

A powerful new initiative highlighting pet products that prioritize wellness, safety, and comfort for dogs facing or recovering from cancer.

These aren’t just products—they’re purpose-driven tools of comfort and care. This is Moose’s legacy, and we’re just getting started.” — Tricia Montgomery, Founder

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moose’s March, a national nonprofit dedicated to the early detection of pet cancer , proudly announces the launch of its new Moose Approved™ Badge Program—a powerful initiative designed to spotlight pet products that prioritize wellness, safety, and comfort for dogs facing or recovering from cancer.The Moose Approved™ badge will serve as a trusted symbol for pet parents seeking items that are cancer-safe, made with clean ingredients, or created to bring relief and reassurance to dogs in need. Inspired by Moose—the beloved pup behind the founding of Moose’s March—the program honors his legacy by helping other dogs live longer, healthier, and more joyful lives.“When Moose was diagnosed with cancer, I realized how overwhelming it was to know what was safe, what helped, and what didn’t,” said Tricia Montgomery, Founder and CEO of Moose’s March. “This program is about giving other pet parents peace of mind—and giving dogs a fighting chance.”Moose Approved™ categories include:• Cancer-Free Comfort: Products free from harmful chemicals, dyes, or toxins• Feel-Good Favorites: Toys, beds, and chews that provide emotional or physical comfort• Clean & Clear Nutrition: Treats and food made with transparent, healthy ingredients• Wellness Warriors: Products supporting healing, mobility, and overall well-beingEach product that earns the Moose Approved™ badge has met strict standards focused on safety, transparency, and purpose. Moose’s March invites brands, veterinarians, and pet wellness companies to submit products for review and become part of this growing movement.The program will debut during Pet Cancer Awareness Month this November, with featured items listed in the Moose Approved™ Product Guide and promoted across Moose’s March’s website, social media platforms, and national events.How Pet Parents Can Access Help from Moose’s MarchIf you're worried about your dog—or just want peace of mind—Moose’s March is here for you. We provide access to early detection cancer tests for dogs, especially in underserved communities, at no cost.Here’s how to get started:1. Visit www.moosesmarch.com and head to the “Get Help” section.2. Fill out a short form to tell us about your pup.3. We’ll be in touch with next steps, including where and how to receive a free or subsidized test.Because early detection isn’t just a medical term—it’s a lifeline for more time.How to Get Involved:• Pet Parents: Look for the Moose Approved™ badge online and in-store this November.• Pet Brands: Submit your product for review at www.moosesmarch.com • Supporters: Donate to help us expand testing access and awareness programs across the country."These aren’t just products—they’re purpose-driven tools of comfort and care. This is Moose’s legacy, and we’re just getting started." — Tricia MontgomeryAbout Moose’s MarchMoose’s March is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the early detection of pet cancer. Founded in memory of Moose, a beloved dog lost to cancer, the organization raises awareness, distributes free tests, and provides hope for families and pets across the country.To learn more or apply for Moose Approved™ status, visit: www.moosesmarch.com

