Vet Custom Label Accelerates Growth with Strategic Acquisition of Myristol® Joint-Support Brand

DES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vet Custom Label (VCL), a leading developer of veterinary nutraceuticals, has acquired the respected Myristol brand of joint-support formulations for horses, dogs, cats, and rabbits. This acquisition preserves the integrity of Myristol’s trusted formulations while ensuring continuity and availability for years to come.For more than two decades, Myristol has been recognized for its science-based formulations and its commitment to supporting joint health in performance animals and companion pets. As part of the acquisition, founder Dr. Gayle Trotter will continue in a consulting role, providing ongoing guidance on formulation, quality control, and technical support to ensure complete continuity.“Animal-care professionals trust Myristol for consistent results,” said David Levy, Managing Member of Vet Custom Label. “We are committed to preserving that trust while expanding Myristol’s reach and securing its legacy for the future.”“The relationships we’ve built—and the stories of how Myristol has helped animals thrive—mean everything to us,” said Dr. Gayle Trotter. “Choosing the right new owner was essential. Vet Custom Label shares our commitment to quality, integrity, and animal well-being. I’m confident customers will continue to receive the level of excellence they expect.”Customers and veterinary partners will see no interruption in product availability. All formulations will remain unchanged, and the brand’s long-standing scientific standards will be fully maintained. The acquisition strengthens VCL’s mission to deliver high-quality, evidence-based supplements to veterinary professionals.About MyristolFounded by veterinarian Dr. Gayle Trotter, Myristol is a leader in scientific innovation dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for animals and the people who care for them. By focusing on improving joint health and overall function, its supplements are trusted by veterinarians, competitive riders, trainers, and everyday animal owners. Recognized around the world for superior quality and proven performance, Myristol joint and wellness supplements continue to set the standard for effective, science-driven animal-health solutions.About Vet Custom LabelVCL is a trusted provider of premium nutraceutical products for veterinary professionals and animal-health brands. VCL delivers science-backed formulations and full-service private-label solutions designed to strengthen veterinary hospital operations, enhance profitability, and support long-term success for veterinarians and their teams.

