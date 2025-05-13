AI Meets Drayage: PortPro Launches AI Agents at a Critical Moment for the Industry

New in-system tools reduce manual work, surface key insights, and automate daily tasks — helps teams stay focused and responsive in a challenging freight environment

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With freight volumes shifting, costs rising, and tariff uncertainty impacting margins, it's never been more challenging for drayage carriers and brokers.

To help address these challenges, PortPro today announced the launch of AI Agents — digital tools that can think, learn, and take actions on behalf of users. Unlike traditional software, which only follows pre-coded rules, AI agents are powered by artificial intelligence and can understand user intent, process data, and make decisions dynamically. The AI agents are built directly into PortPro’s Transportation Management System (TMS). These powerful tools are designed to help drayage trucking companies and brokers simplify operations, reduce repetitive work, and respond faster — all without adding new systems or complexity.

Accessed through a simple chat interface, AI Agents allow users to ask operational questions, pull real-time insights, and automate common tasks like updating spreadsheets, checking documents, or sending load updates. Everything happens inside PortPro’s TMS — no reports to build, no apps to toggle between, and no additional development required.

Whether a user is checking which containers are still out for return, validating that all documents are attached to a load, or confirming rates before invoicing — AI Agents let them do it faster and with fewer errors. The chat interface makes it easy to trigger these actions or set up new automations in just a few clicks.

A key advantage is that AI Agents are built to work within PortPro’s current TMS platform. Customers can activate agents already created within the AI Marketplace, or create custom workflows based on how their team already works. There’s no need for outside tools or custom engineering — teams can scale their efficiency with tools they already know.

“This isn’t about adding new layers of tech — it’s about removing friction,” said Michael Mecca, CEO of PortPro. “When tariffs shift and volumes drop, staying lean and responsive matters more than ever. AI Agents help our customers cut down the noise and stay focused on the work that drives results,” he added.

PortPro understands how challenging the current business climate is for drayage carriers, which is why it’s offering customers free access to AI Agents through July 31, 2025, to help lighten the load and boost efficiency.

About PortPro

PortPro is an innovative technology company keeping the drayage industry moving with its operating platform built for drayage trucking companies, brokerages, and business cargo owners. Our flagship TMS platform streamlines order entry, dispatch management, container tracking, communication, appointment-setting, accounts receivable, reporting, AI tools, and more for customers - who can then provide full transparency and better service to their customers. Learn more at www.portpro.io.

