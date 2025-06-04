Aquaculture Market Size to Hit 406.44 Billion by 2031, with a 4.3% CAGR, Rising Preference for Sustainable Protein Sources Drives | The Insight Partners

The global aquaculture market is witnessing steady growth due to increasing demand for seafood, rising population, and declining wild fish stocks. It includes the farming of fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and aquatic plants in controlled environments. Key players in the aquaculture industry include Mowi ASA, Thai Union Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Cermaq Group AS, and Lerøy Seafood Group.

US & Canada, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive new report from The Insight Partners, the global aquaculture market is observing significant growth owing to the surging preference for protein sourced from sustainable practices.

The aquaculture market report comprises a detailed analysis of different types of aquatic animals, such as fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and algae, bred through aquaculture systems in different culture environments such as freshwater, marine water, and brackish water, which are expected to drive the market toward significant growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

To explore the valuable insights in the Aquaculture Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005135/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The aquaculture market value is expected to reach US$ 406.44 billion by 2031 from US$ 289.66 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Rising Demand for Sustainable Protein Sources: Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the demand for sustainable protein sources due to increasing concerns about higher carbon footprints of terrestrial livestock farming and depletion of wild fish populations. Aquaculture, when practiced sustainably, offers numerous benefits and can be a vital part of a sustainable food system. It can significantly reduce pressure on wild fishery practices, improve food security, and offer potential job opportunities and economic benefits in coastal communities. Moreover, sustainable aquaculture can help mitigate climate change and support the restoration of degraded ecosystems. With a rising population and increasing demand for protein, aquaculture farming has the potential to meet the rising protein demands. Technological Advancements: Data-driven fish breeding, also known as data-driven aquaculture, uses technology and data analytics to optimize aquaculture operations, improve fish health, and enhance fish welfare. It comprises collecting and analyzing vast amounts of data about fish behavior, environmental conditions, and other factors to make informed decisions about breeding programs and fish management. Manufacturers are using data-driven aquaculture to optimize their production and to get a healthy yield of aquatic animals. Such technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities in the market over the forecast period. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe, respectively. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For Detailed Aquaculture Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/aquaculture-market

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the aquaculture market is segmented into fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and others. The fish segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on culture environment, the market is segmented into freshwater, marine water, and brackish water. The marine water segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The aquaculture market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Stay Updated on The Latest Aquaculture Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005135

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the aquaculture market are Bakkafrost; Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.; Cermaq Group AS; Cooke Aquaculture Inc; Danish Salmon A/S; Farallon Aquaculture Group; FIFAX AB; HESY Aquaculture B.V.; and LerÃ.

Trending Topics: Sustainable fishing, urban aquaculture, recirculating aquaculture systems, precision farming, data-driven fish breeding, etc.

Global Headlines on Aquaculture

Guoxin launches new and improved deep-sea aquaculture vessel, with several more on the way

Edible Garden acquires sustainable aquaculture assets from NaturalShrimp for US$ 15.5 million

Merck Animal Health completes acquisition of Elanco’s Aqua business

Yumbah Aquaculture proposes merger with Clean Seas Seafood

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Aquaculture Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005135

Conclusion

The global aquaculture market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for seafood, overexploitation of wild fish stocks, and advancements in sustainable farming technologies. Rising health consciousness and a shift toward protein-rich diets are further boosting consumption of farmed fish and seafood. Governments, particularly in developing countries, are extending support and encouraging investments in aquaculture infrastructure, thereby enhancing production capabilities and ensuring food security. Technological innovations such as recirculating aquaculture systems and genetic improvements in farmed species are improving efficiency and yield, reducing environmental impact.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—fish breeders, aquaculture farms, seafood manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Talk to Us Directly: https://tawk.to/chat/5d5a708ceb1a6b0be6083008/1i44d98rb

Trending Related Reports:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/seafood-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/frozen-seafood-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/recirculating-acquaculture-systems-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/precision-aquaculture-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/aquaculture-vaccines-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/aquaculture-products-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Home - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.