NBA Legend Jason Kidd Teams Up with Go Rentals as Brand Ambassador

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Rentals, the nation’s elite car rental provider tailored to private aviation and luxury hospitality, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Hall of Famer and current Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd, who joins the company as its newest brand ambassador and member of the company’s board of directors.

Known for his leadership on and off the court, Jason Kidd brings a legacy of excellence, professionalism, and elite performance — values that seamlessly align with Go Rentals’ commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clientele.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason Kidd to the Go Rentals family,” said Kaye Gitibin, CEO of Go Rentals. “His legacy as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, combined with his strong leadership and dedication to excellence, makes him a natural fit for our brand. As we celebrate Go Rentals’ 30th anniversary, we are excited about the journey ahead and are ecstatic that Jason will be a part of it.”

As a brand ambassador, Kidd will help showcase Go Rentals’ exceptional service to the professional sports and entertainment industries, highlighting its commitment to premium experiences and unparalleled hospitality delivered to clients across the nation.

“I’ve always believed that the details matter, whether you're on the court, traveling between games or relaxing at one of your favorite vacation spots,” said Kidd. “Go Rentals’ dedication to hospitality and nailing the details shows an understanding of what it means to provide a first-class experience, and I’m proud to partner with a company that shares my standards for excellence.”

This partnership underscores Go Rentals’ exceptional reputation as the preferred provider for private travelers, athletes, entertainers and executives across the country.

“Jason Kidd understands elite performance, both in high-stakes moments and in the day-to-day preparation behind the scenes,” said Kavous Gitibin, Co-Founder and President of Go Rentals. “That mindset is exactly what we bring to our guests every day. This partnership is a powerful alignment of purpose and passion.”

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is an elite car rental service focused on personalized experiences, serving customers across the U.S. with unparalleled luxury and convenience. Offering the best equipped selection of vehicles coupled with high-touch white glove service, Go Rentals is redefining excellence in the Car Rental industry.

For more information, visit www.GoRentals.com

Media Contact:

Tiffany Allegretti

Bastion Amplify

tiffanya@bastionagency.com

(310) 941-2599

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fca09c1-38c0-46c1-ade1-1e80a979fe03

NBA Legend and Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd teams up with Go Rentals NBA Legend and Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd joins the Go Rentals Team as brand ambassador and board member. Pictured are Go Rentals President Kavous Gitibin, Jason Kidd and Kaye Gitibin.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.